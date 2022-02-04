Kazunori Yamauchi (54) is a perfectionist, quirky, a party animal (really), sometimes philosophical, but above all a real car madman. He is even a real racing driver, having completed the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring 6 times. 25 years ago he published Gran Turismo, a realistic racing game (as far as that was possible at the time) that mainly celebrated Japanese car culture. But in those 25 years he saw the popularity of cars decline. That was the philosophical approach of Gran Turismo 7: to get people excited about these culturally indispensable four-wheelers again. We sat down at a virtual round table to let the maker speak for himself.

How do you think Gran Turismo 7 reflects modern car culture?

Gran Turismo covers the entire automotive world. Cars have had a strong connection to society for over 100 years, and Gran Turismo is meant to reflect that evolution and that impact. In this way we also want to link Gran Turismo to society itself.

What impact on that car culture would you like to have with GT7?

If we look at the Japanese sports cars of the 90s [die sterk aan bod komen in Gran Turismo, nvdr.], they have now become very coveted and thus valuable. Perhaps this game can also have such an impact.

What will young players remember from this game?

The automotive world is very broad, but also profound. I think a lot of people have expanded their car knowledge by playing Gran Turismo. Hopefully GT7 can teach this too.

What is your favorite car in the game?

It’s hard to say, because every car has something great. Gran Turismo 7 has also received a wide range of cars. We have real entry-level models up to the elite from Pebble Beach. It also differs per circuit: every circuit has a car that really excels at it. German cars, for example, do very well on the Nürburgring.

What has been your greatest achievement?

25 years ago we had a game that I think was very experimental, it hadn’t been done before. The popularity of the first Gran Turismo with players and the media has allowed us to move forward, and I’m very proud of that. Gran Turismo 7 is also quite experimental. The same people who started the series 25 years ago are still with us. Our family has just grown.

What’s the best addition to Gran Turismo 7?

The improved graphics and sound quality thanks to the PS5’s capabilities are of course nice, but the fact that we’ve rediscovered music also makes me happy, with the new Music Rally and Music Replay modes. The Performance Points based on a real simulation is also a nice addition, it makes tuning a car much more fun. And that we’ve used scientific data for the time and weather systems is also cool.

What was not possible 25 years ago that is now possible with the PS5?

Ray Tracing is a great novelty. That was tested 25 years ago on supercomputers when we were working on Gran Turismo 1, now it’s in consoles. Some of those engineers are even working on Gran Turismo now. In addition, the haptics in the Dualsense controller are a new way of transferring information.

How does Gran Turismo 7 make it easier for novice players?

Tuning, for example, is a complex feature, but we have ensured that the parts and the tuning of the cars are fairly balanced as standard. Enthusiasts can then tinker with the car more to their driving style or to go a little faster. Players also receive tips throughout the game to help them move forward.

An Apex book on Gran Turismo 7 full of information and tips will also be available online. In addition, there is the GT Café, which tells players what to do. The menu challenges give some extra background about cars and car culture, as do the museums of the brands in Brand Central. But now there is a personal touch, a real conversation with the designers and the people involved.

And the Music Rally must also be more accessible than the real races. You don’t have to finish first and there won’t be any really fast cars in there either. Finishing the track shouldn’t be too hard either if you don’t crash. For example, this can be a good way for children to play.

Can you progress in the game without having to get started with tuning?

Yes, you can just buy a faster car every time you have collected enough money. That way you should be able to finish the game. But in Gran Turismo 7 you can also make a slow car fast to be competitive.

How has the AI ​​improved?

The development of AI is a very intensive process. We tried to make the computer-controlled cars as fast and responsive as a human player. We’ve made progress, especially in terms of aggression and speed, but it’s still not perfect.

What was the biggest challenge in developing Gran Turismo 7?

Developing it simultaneously for PS4 and for PS5. It worked, but on PS4 there are obvious limitations. For example, it can sometimes take a minute to load a race. On PS5, this can sometimes be done in less than a second.

In addition, it was a challenge to think about how we were going to transfer the car culture into the game, something where we started from scratch. The integration of music, cars and real racing was also a difficult one.

Was much inspiration drawn from the past?

Some modes have returned from previous games, though. Just think of GT Auto, the Used Car Dealer and tuning. Our developers know all the Gran Turismo games and have played them. I prefer to look to the future myself. This way we get a balance between the previous games and the future ones.