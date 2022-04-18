In 90min we had the opportunity to chat with Fernando Samayoa, ex-DT of Atlas Femenil, a team with which he managed to sneak into the semifinals and turn him into a serious candidate for the title. Here is what he discussed with us.
How did your journey in Liga MX Femenil begin?
Before the Women’s Atlas I already had a history in women’s football. Approximately right now I will be almost 15 years in women’s soccer. I worked for universities, for schools, but always focused on women’s sports.
I came to Atlas as an analyst for the U-20, U-17 and First Division in the Sports Intelligence Department. I got there to want to soak up knowledge, be able to jump to basic forces and be on the field. Really, my focus in particular was the women’s team. So, at that time, the institution was going through a bad time in women’s soccer and I was given the opportunity to make it to the team.
I put together the whole project from the bottom up. We carried out a scouting of almost 90 players that I knew from different universities. Players that all they needed was the opportunity to show that they could be professional players.
That’s how it all started, transforming and believing in the project. I think we made a great family and I think that’s the common denominator that led us to be able to be there. It was difficult, of course, the first year I think it was very difficult. Breaking many paradigms, many habits, excuses, etc., but satisfied and very happy to have left a grain of sand in the institution.
You were very close to reaching the final, how did you live that time with the red and black team?
When you’re in the ring, it frustrates you. It is sad to have been one step away from the last semi-final against Rayadas, because we were left out due to the difference in points in the table. We were tied overall and by regulation we did not advance, but very satisfied. I think that each one of those emotions that we live has not touched us since the first tournament. All the tournaments we qualified, but we stopped being a team, a candidate team to be a team contending for the title and a team that no longer only competed.
We were a family and you could totally see it on the pitch. The first year was complicated because we couldn’t get past those quarterfinals, there were three tournaments where we couldn’t advance and the last time against Querétaro was the most painful moment in that process because we just didn’t expect it.
But we saw what went wrong for us, we readjusted and in the next tournament, we made it past the quarter-finals and into the semi-finals. I think it was one of the most beautiful parts of this process that we had in Atlas Femenil. Enjoy how we beat Pachuca to be able to advance to that semifinal in what I think was the best year of the Women’s Atlas.
What do you think the Liga MX Femenil currently lacks to improve?
I think the league has come a long way, it has taken very important steps and this is due to the fact that all the clubs, all the colleagues and all the players are working to the maximum and it makes the league more and more demanding.
I do believe that there is something that needs to be improved and that is tactics. I think it’s still hard for all of us and it’s normal because the league is young, it has a five-year process where it lacks more experience, it lacks more tactical acquisition. Technically it has improved a lot, it has improved psychologically and above all it has improved physically.
The league is helping so that the results can be seen in Selection. But I do think there are more good things than bad. And more than bad, there are some aspects to improve that have to continue working during this process that is gradually going on. Because we already see shows, people like to see them.
Whoever says that women’s soccer doesn’t sell is wrong. There are the numbers, the Liga MX Femenil is seen more than the Expansion League and there are matches of the Liga MX Femenil that are seen more than some of the men’s First Division. So I think it is on the right track and that requires us as coaches, players and all of us who are involved in the field to continue working, preparing and training ourselves to give a better show.
I see a strong team, very compact and that knows exactly what it is playing. I think a little more determination is needed at certain key moments, forcefulness. But I see a good team. These remaining matches are finals for them, it’s kill or be killed.
I know the players very well and I know perfectly well that the union is going to take them to that path towards the Liguilla and once they are there, anything can happen. Preparation is very important, but determination in the psychological moment is more important, I say this because I had to qualify in different positions in the general table and I think that the times we were closest to advancing was when we closed the tournament better.
Closing the tournament well is very important because the Liguilla is another tournament. Absolutely nothing counts anymore, neither the points nor the number of goals you scored count, what counts is what you are going to do today. He is a careful Atlas, who knows perfectly what he is playing and who has very well marked bases.
#INTERVIEW #Fernando #Samayoa #womens #soccer #doesnt #sell #wrong #numbers
