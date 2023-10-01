Interview class | Orpo about students’ opinions: “Students have every right to be worried about their livelihood” – HS follows

The prime minister is expected to at least answer questions about the social and healthcare situation.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) answers the media’s questions today in the traditional prime minister’s interview session. The interview session will take place at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Kesäranta.

The prime minister is expected to at least answer questions about the social and healthcare situation. All welfare areas are running a deficit and they have announced large-scale cut plans.

There has also been a lot of discussion in the media this week about hired doctors who, at worst, pay welfare districts many times more than their own doctors.

Keskusta and Liike Nyt have said that they will leave the interim question on social security services.

Also the situation on the labor market has heated up.

Orpo’s government plans to limit the right to strike, cut earnings-related unemployment insurance and weaken the working conditions of employees.

The employee side has already started its first industrial action to oppose these goals.

Last week, the government completed its budget presentation, which includes significant cuts to social security, for example housing allowance.