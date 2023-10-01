Sunday, October 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Interview class | Orpo about students’ opinions: “Students have every right to be worried about their livelihood” – HS follows

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 1, 2023
in World Europe
0
Interview class | Orpo about students’ opinions: “Students have every right to be worried about their livelihood” – HS follows

Policy|Interview class

The prime minister is expected to at least answer questions about the social and healthcare situation.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) answers the media’s questions today in the traditional prime minister’s interview session. The interview session will take place at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Kesäranta.

HS will follow the event moment by moment in connection with this article from 2 p.m.

The prime minister is expected to at least answer questions about the social and healthcare situation. All welfare areas are running a deficit and they have announced large-scale cut plans.

There has also been a lot of discussion in the media this week about hired doctors who, at worst, pay welfare districts many times more than their own doctors.

Keskusta and Liike Nyt have said that they will leave the interim question on social security services.

Also the situation on the labor market has heated up.

Orpo’s government plans to limit the right to strike, cut earnings-related unemployment insurance and weaken the working conditions of employees.

See also  Russia | This is known from the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin

The employee side has already started its first industrial action to oppose these goals.

Last week, the government completed its budget presentation, which includes significant cuts to social security, for example housing allowance.

#Interview #class #Orpo #students #opinions #Students #worried #livelihood

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Recommended

No Result
View All Result