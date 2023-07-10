A star is being born in McLaren

“I know you’re giving your best but it’s essential to pass Petrov”. To Andrea Stella, 52, an engineer from Orvieto, sadly remained stuck on that radio team with Alonso in Abu Dhabi 2010, when a Ferrari world championship was fading against the stubborn resistance of the Russian driver. Yet with Alonso, but also with Schumacher and Raikkonen, Andrea has lived much happier moments. Like when Kimi got out of the car after winning the 2007 world championship, he took off his helmet and balaclava and his track technician saw that his eyes were teary. “And I understood that he too was capable of emotion”. Today, Stella belongs to the generation of those engineers (like Mike Krack of Aston Martin, or like Mattia Binotto) who have climbed across the low wall to the central position. The one of Team Principal. In his case, at McLaren, where he replaced Andreas Seidl and immediately took on David Sanchez from Ferrari to replace James Key at the technical top. In the just closed weekend of Silverstone Stella celebrated his first podium as Team Principal with Lando Norris splendid second behind Max Verstappen. A Sunday that would have been perfect if the Safety Car hadn’t deprived Oscar Piastri of a well-deserved podium.

“There is a fundamental element in my role and that is the fact that F1 is becoming ever more vast and complex. Today we have three regulations: technical, sporting and financial, closely interconnected. Then there are the partners, the sponsors, the media… Even at the level of leadership, therefore, it is a sensible choice to have more than one person to cover all aspects. Zak Brown and I integrate well: I think more about the technical aspects and internal relationships of the team, he about the commercial ones and the Macro Strategies of McLaren Racing. But basically it was like this in the past too, when in Ferrari there were Todt, Ross Brawn and Montezemolo who worked as a single entity. Because Ross wasn’t a technical director: he was the technical authority. And even today, if you don’t have a technical team principal, you need an authority of this kind, who is not a real DT, but rather the link between the technical-sports side and the team principal or CEO ”.

The budget cap confuses the public: many wonder if it is possible to have real evolutions or rather the performance should remain ceilinged. You started out not too well and then you grew up: but were the developments you brought about planned or the result of an emergency?

“Developments affect the budget and have to be planned a year in advance. We must always leave a margin to protect this development financially as well. As for the growth of the MCL60 it was clear from months before, even before I was named team principal, that the team was not growing fast enough. Faced with a change of regulation, it was not possible to extract the maximum from the opportunities offered. That’s why at the presentation of the car you heard me say that you had to be realistic and it would have been difficult to score points. We had to trigger a new phase, which began by reorganizing the technical and aerodynamic departments. They were the two most important steps but the changes continue to happen even now, because in F1 the evolution is 360 degrees, based on a vision. For the machine, it was clear that some concepts needed to evolve: and by reorganizing the two departments, new ideas arrived, new concepts that convinced us to redesign the machine. That’s why the developments arrived in Austria and not before: we had to explore new territories”.

So get along, you and David Sanchez…

“I’ve known him since we worked together at Ferrari and I met him again during our talks, before he signed for McLaren. He is one of the most interesting and creative personalities in F1, as evidenced by the fact that both in 2017 and 2022, seasons of great regulatory changes, Ferrari started ahead of everyone. We can’t wait for you to start working and take the level of technical growth even higher”.

The 2023 regulation is still based on that of the previous year. How do you explain the big changes in the performance scale, do you see Ferrari or Mercedes?

“I think that this regulation, especially in terms of what can be gained with the ground effect and in particular from the proximity to the ground, opens up a very large field in the study of geometries and flow fields (the distribution of speed and density of air in space and time, ed). This was not very evident at first…. or maybe it wasn’t for us. But going forward, looking at what others were doing, we saw that you could do racing a certain way, but there was always a higher level to draw from. So the rules seem restrictive but they’re not; And we have seen it with increasingly different forms, in the bodywork, in the bottom and also underneath, as we saw in Monaco when some single-seaters were lifted by the crane. Each different concept is associated with a lot of lap time gained. I think that for several months the balance of forces will be able to change”.

And where does McLaren fit in the short and long term?

“We want to be in the leading group by the end of this season, even though we know there is one car that is dominating the world championship. But we would like to repeat these latest results not sporadically, but more frequently. Because of this we are aggressive in developmentpart of which will fall on the 2024 project. Then we aim to go regularly on the podium and, in 2025, also on the top step…”.

…And then 2026 will arrive and another regulation, for now the subject of great perplexity: too little energy available even to cover the long straight stretches. Have you given yourself a deadline to define the gray areas?

“There is room to analyze and evolve the current proposal. The technical advisory committee with the FIA ​​met in Silvestone. The goal is to arrive at interesting speed profiles that don’t force the pilots to lift the gas after a few seconds to recover energy. There are regulatory challenges to reduce aerodynamic drag, in order to ‘shorten’ the straights, recovering downforce for example with moving surfaces. The discussion brings us to the topic of how to make cars lighter and more compact. At the moment the speed profile is still a bit strange and could cause problems on tracks like Monza. Ideally, we would like the fundamentals of the rules to be defined at the end of this year in order to start the work and refine it in the following two years, so as not to have to discover at the end of 2024 that there are still big issues to be resolved”.

Let’s talk about pilots. You are obviously satisfied with Lando and Oscar but at Silverstone Zak also referred to your third guide and reserve, Alex Palou, calling him ‘a talent’. How are you fitting into the team’s workforce?

“True, we have the privilege of two starting riders with very strong prospects, Norris already more established Piastri a rising star. But Palou’s past and present achievements are incredible and we are very happy to have him as a reserve driver. We evaluated it in the single-seater test program 2 years earlier, in free practice for the 2022 Austin GP and we have always been impressed. We can’t wait to have him with us at the end of the Indycar season: he will travel with us, he will still ride with the ‘old’ cars and the current one and contribute to his growth. If he continues at these levels he is building the credentials to become an F1 driver in the future ”.

Latest: Fernando Alonso’s strongest memory?

“The question brought back a stream of fantastic memories. I choose the victory of Valencia in 2012 because I had the honor of being on the podium with him and with two other champions I had worked with: Kimi Raikkonen and Michael Schumacher…”.