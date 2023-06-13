Interview | A representative of the Red Cross warns that disasters will worsen with climate change

The Red Cross must maintain its neutrality in Ukraine as well, or it would have to give it up everywhere, says the Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

“More disasters, more frequent, stronger and affecting more people.

This is how he describes his expectations to STT about the effects of climate change in the near future Jagan ChapagainSecretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

According to Chapagain, the organization must be ready to respond to the increase in disasters caused by climate change and their significant effects on human lives.

Climate change is set first on the IFRC’s priority list, as it affects every aspect of human life and the planet, says the Secretary General.

Climate change causes, among other things, a food crisis, which results in health problems and migration to escape food shortages, which in turn can result in a political crisis, for example, in countries where many refugees arrive, Chapagain describes the different dimensions of climate change.

IFRC is the union of national associations of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, which means that it also includes the Finnish Red Cross. The IFRC and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) together form the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The two organizations follow the same principles and cooperate, but their roles differ.

The International Committee was created primarily to act in the context of armed conflicts. On the other hand, IFRC’s domain mainly covers other crises, for example health crises and natural disasters, the secretary general describes.

Many disasters related to climate change can be predicted, which is why, according to Chapagain, proactive activities must be increased.

“That way lives and livelihoods can be saved.”

IFRC’s goal is that in the next few years a quarter of its funding will be used for proactive activities.

For example, the progress of hurricanes can be predicted today. Chapagain mentions Bangladesh, for example, as a successful forecaster. When there has been a ready-made preparedness protocol, it has been possible to distribute financial aid to the locals already when the cyclone was approaching, in which case they have been able to evacuate themselves from the area.

Actions to combat climate change require money. There is not always enough of it, or it is not directed to the right places, says Chapagain.

“Funding does not reach the most vulnerable cities or countries.”

He would direct funding especially to the local level, where concrete things can be done to withstand the consequences of climate change, for example in construction and farming.

From political decision-makers, Chapagain calls for political will and courage to make unpopular decisions in order to combat climate change.

General Secretary also sees room for improvement in the way climate change is talked about.

“There is a lot of talk about a rise of 1.5 degrees or two degrees, the rise of sea waters and other things that are scientifically true. But ordinary people have no connection to this conversation,” says Chapagain.

Because the conversation is too far from the everyday life of ordinary people, people’s behavior will not change either, Chapagain believes.

So who is responsible for changing the conversation? In the general secretary’s opinion, for example, with actors like the organization he represents and the media.

“I think we can take a role in modifying often very complex scientific information into a simpler form.”

IFRC has been around for over a hundred years. In this time, not only the surrounding world and the nature of crises have changed, but also the ways of giving aid, Chapagain describes.

Perhaps the biggest change, he sees, is how humanitarian aid is treated.

“One hundred years ago, humanitarian work was considered charity. Now it is seen as a right: if a disaster or crisis affects you, you have the right to receive support.”

On the other hand, the principles that guide the organization’s activities, such as humanity, independence or universality, have not changed in a hundred years.

One one of the principles is neutrality, which has also sparked debate in connection with the war in Ukraine.

How to act impartially in a conflict where Russia’s attack has been widely condemned internationally?

It is difficult, but necessary, Chapaguin characterizes.

Relinquishing neutrality would close the organization’s doors to possible discussions in the future. It is also about the safety of aid workers.

“If we were to give up neutrality in Ukraine, we would have to give it up elsewhere as well, and we can’t afford that,” says Chapaguin.

“There are other organizations that can be biased, and that’s perfectly fine. But we have to have at least one who acts impartially.”