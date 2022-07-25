The General Intervention of the City Council of Murcia has issued a report on the five-year Financial Reorganization Plan presented by the municipal executive to fight against the Consistory’s deficit of 29 million in which it highlights that most of the dozen measures that it includes lack technical reports that support them. Without this Plan, demanded by the Intervention, it was impossible to continue with the processing of the Municipal Budgets for this exercise of 2022.

This municipal supervisory body also warns that one of the City Council’s star proposals, the sale of public land to raise 10 million euros (up to a maximum of 40 million) in the next five years, cannot be applied to reduce that negative treasury remnant, since that money should be used for investments and not for current spending, which is where the Consistory has the financial problem.

In his report, released yesterday, he indicates about the measures proposed to increase tax revenues (which can contribute some 22 million to the municipal coffers), that he could fulfill the mission although “the justification for its quantification. He points out that the tax inspection plan is “generic” and it is impossible to “analyse it”, as well as to “contrast” the data it presents because it does not carry any technical explanation.

The Intervention concludes that “it cannot determine” if the content of the Plan is “adequate” to correct the deficit due to the lack of “technical justification for all the measures included”.

ask for your withdrawal



The Popular Municipal Group, which asked Intervention for this report as it had not been presented together with the Plan, demanded that it be withdrawn and a new one “that is real and not political” be drawn up.

“The Report dismantles all the measures one by one, questions whether they serve” to reduce the deficit, except for freezing the salaries of the temporary and members of the Corporation. “But this was only about 200,000 euros,” said yesterday the popular mayor, Eduardo Martínez-Oliva, who wondered “what now? Will they continue?”.

The Popular Group maintains that “if this intervention report had existed when the PSOE took its plan to the extraordinary plenary session, the document could not have been approved because it lacked the slightest technical endorsement and logical sense.” And he wondered if, if they had known him before, the groups that voted ‘Yes’ (Podemos and Ciudadanos, a member of the municipal executive), would continue to support him.

Martínez-Oliva concluded that «the technicians confirm that, as we warned from the PP, the PSOE plan is a political document that lacks rigor and technical basis. Worthless. It lacks the most minimal professional criteria and economic quantification, so it is not worth it at all to solve the negative treasury remnant».

“divert attention”



Despite the arguments defended by the popular, sources from the municipal executive insisted that the plan “is prepared by highly qualified officials from the Economic and Budgetary Directorate of this City Council, who have taken into account information from the Tax Agency, Personnel and Treasury, among others.

They added that “we do not have to therefore doubt that report”, and regarding the position of José Ballesta’s team, they indicated that “it gives the feeling that what the PP intends is to divert attention from the economic situation of this City Council after 26 years of governments” of his party, “which has led us to have to develop that Financial Reorganization Plan.”