From: Erkan Pehlivan

According to experts, there will be no military intervention by the West African community of states Ecowas in Niger. The neighboring countries are also warning.

Niamey – According to Africa experts, the West African community of states Ecowas has no interest in a military operation against the putschists in Niger, despite their threats. “I would be surprised if we see any intervention at all. It is not in the interest of any West African country to wage war on Niger,” Africa analyst Ben Hunter of UK security consultancy Verisk Maplecroft said German press agency.

Threats against military in Niger have no effect

“It’s hard to imagine an outcome where stable democratic government is installed in Niamey and Ecowas pulls out its troops with clean hands,” Hunter said. The Ecowas planners had also seen military interventions in other parts of the world how difficult and expensive such undertakings could be. States had hoped that the mere threat would have an effect.

The West African community of states Ecowas wants to discuss the situation in Niger at a special summit in Nigeria’s capital Abuja on Thursday (10 August). An Ecowas ultimatum to the military junta, which has been in power in Niger since a coup d’état at the end of July, expired at the weekend. The group of states had called on the new rulers to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum and restore constitutional order within a week. The group would otherwise take measures that could include violence, it said.

Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who overthrew Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum, speaks to junta supporters in Niger. © dpa/Sam Mednick

Conditions unfavorable for military strike in Niger

The Sahel expert Ulf Laessing from the Konrad-Adenauer-Foundation takes a similar view. The conditions for a military strike are unfavorable. “I don’t think there will be a war. Ecowas have too few skills and no task force,” said Laessing of the dpa. The element of surprise is now over. “To do such an operation would be very risky and the chance of it going wrong is very high – and the question is what comes after that. Then you would have a bazoum supported by foreign troops. Then there will be a new coup because he is so weak now.” He thinks it is more likely that an agreement will be reached with the putschists on early new elections.

Military intervention could end in disaster

Mali’s foreign minister, Abdoulaye Diop, also warns against military intervention in Niger. “The military force used in other (…) countries, we see the results – it’s a disaster,” Diop said on Monday, referring to Iraq and Libya. The neighboring countries of Mali and Burkina Faso, both ruled by juntas, have spoken out against any use of force against those responsible for the coup in Niger. They made it clear that they would regard a military intervention in Niger as a “declaration of war” against themselves as well.

Meanwhile, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland has said talks between the US and the Niger junta have not progressed. She was denied a meeting with the ousted President Bazoum or with junta chief General Abdourahamane Tiani. The US is now hoping for progress at the Abuja Summit. (AFP/erpe)