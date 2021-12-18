The Ministry of Health will reduce the application interval of the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 from five to four months. The information was released by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, on Twitter.

According to the minister, the ordinance with this change will be published next Monday (20).

“To increase the protection against the Ômicron variant, we are going to reduce the application interval for the 3rd dose from five to four months. The booster dose is essential to stop the advance of new variants and reduce hospitalizations and deaths, especially in risk groups”, he wrote on the social network.

“Find out about your municipality’s vaccination calendar and see if your turn has come,” he added.

