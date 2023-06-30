He Interurban Train Mexico-Tolucaone of the ambitious infrastructure works that is about to be completed in the country, is getting closer to becoming a reality that will mainly benefit the population of the Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

This modern and extensive public transport system is expected to be ready in less than nine months, according to government projections.

In a recent conference, the Mexican president announced that in the first weeks of September the inauguration of the first section of the Interurban Train, which will connect Mexico City with the metropolitan area of Toluca de Lerdo, in Edomex. This train will allow thousands of people from the western part of the metropolis to carry out this journey in just 40 minutesproviding an efficient and fast mobility alternative.

President López Obrador stressed that the Interurban Train is expected to be fully operational within approximately nine months, putting an end to a project that began during the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto. Likewise, the president affirmed that the civil works will be completed before the end of 2023showing their commitment to meet the established deadlines.

Key dates for open service

Regarding the chronology for the inauguration of the Interurban Train, President López Obrador provided the following details:

September 2023: The first section of the train will be ready and will reach the lerma stationwhich is located in the border with Ocoyoacac. However, the stations that will open in this initial phase were not specified.

December 2023: The civil works will be completed, that is, the infrastructure of the Interurban Train, which will allow the start of the circulation tests.

First quarter of March 2024: Before April, the Interurban Train is expected to be fully operational, covering the entire route from Observatorio, in Mexico City, to Zinacantepec, in the State of Mexico.

Route and official stations of the Interurban Train

The route of the Interurban Train will go through various city halls and municipalities, both in Mexico City and in the State of Mexico, starting in the first quarter of 2024. The stations that will be included in this route are the following:

Observatory (terminal): This station will be located at the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s officein the zone bordering with Miguel Hidalgo. It will be the starting point of the Interurban Train in the Mexican capital.

Vasco de Quiróga: It will be found in the Cuajimalpa de Morelos mayor’s officein the zone bordering with Miguel Hidalgo. This station will be an important connection point for the inhabitants of this area.

Santa Fe: Also located in the Cuajimalpa de Morelos mayor’s officethe Santa Fe station will facilitate access to the train for residents of this area and workers commuting to Mexico City.

Lerma: This station will be located at the Lerma municipality and on the border with Ocoyoacac. It will represent a key point of interconnection for the inhabitants of this area.

Technological (Airport): Located at metepecnear the municipal limits with Toluca de Lerdo and San Mateo Atencothis station will have in the near future a direct connection to Toluca International Airportwhich will further improve passenger mobility.

Pino Zuarez: It will be located in the limit zone to the west of Metepec and south of Toluca de Lerdo. This station will allow residents of these areas to access the Interurban Train quickly and efficiently.

Zinacantepec (terminal): Located in the municipality of the same name and close to its border with Toluca, this station will mark the end of the route. In addition, in Zinacantepec a workshop area will be established for the maintenance and repair of the Interurban Train trains.

The Interurban Train represents an important step in the development of transportation infrastructure in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. With its wide route and its various strategically located stations, this modern transport system is expected to contribute significantly to the mobility of thousands of people, improving their quality of life and fostering connections between different metropolitan areas.