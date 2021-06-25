Interspac, the poll for fans arrives

From Paolo Bonolis to Enrico Mentana, from Beppe Servegnini to Mariangela Pira, by Roberto Elders to Max Pezzali, passandro for Alessandro Cattelan is Massimo Galli: 40 prominent personalities from the world of entertainment and not only have escaped to promote “Interspac”, the popular shareholding initiative launched a few days by President Carlo Cottarelli. Journalists, writers, TV presenters and musicians got involved together, driven and united by a single passion: love for Inter.

“Today a very important phase of the initiative we are promoting opens. Fans of football teams will be able to express their interest to participate in a popular shareholding initiative to become owners of their club, if there was the possibility “: so declared the president of Interspac Srl Carlo Cottarelli, announcing the online questionnaire to monitor subscriptions to the large popular share ownership project for Inter.

“We want to measure how much interest there is for our initiative. We have commissioned Iquii and its Sport Intelligence Unit to conduct an in-depth study on the subject, through which Inter fans will also be able to make their opinion known, informally ”, Cottarelli specified.

“If, as we think, there will be enough interest from all parties involved, including the ownership – already informed of the initiative – after defining the technical details of the operation, we will request the necessary authorizations from all the competent bodies and then begin the collection of resources from fans and others. This will take several months, although the exact timing will depend on the technical details of the operation “, continued the president of Interspac Srl.

“Our only aim – concluded Cottarelli – is support the team we love, but we think that our popular shareholder model is also valid for other Italian football clubs. To discuss it in a structural, long-term vision, on 24 September we will organize a public meeting in Milan, inviting personalities from the world of Italian and international football as well as the members of Interspac. At this point, off we go! Come on Inter! And we hope that other Italian fans want to imitate us “

Interspac, the list of 40 VIP members unveiled

Beppe Bergomi, Enrico Bertolino, Andrea Bocelli, Stefano Boeri, Paolo Bonolis, Alexander Cattelan, Claudio Cecchetto, Valerio De Molli, Gianfelice Facchetti, Fabio Fognini, Massimo Galli, Peter Gomez, Tommaso Labate, Giancarlo Leone, Gad Lerner, Luciano Ligabue, Maurizio Mannoni, Enrico Mentana, Pietro Modiano, Michele Mozzati, Mario Nava, Roberto Nicastro, Enrico Pazzali, Max Pezzali, Mariangela Pyre, Antonio Polito, Giacomo Poretti, Gianni Riotta, Enrico Ruggeri, Gabriele Savatores, Sergio Scalpelli, Pietro Senaldi, Michele Serra, Beppe Severgnini, Giovanni Storti, Marco Tarquinio, Flavio Valeri, Roberto Elders, Antonio Versace, Luigi Vignali (Gino).