Under the eyes of Handanovic, the Nerazzurri beat the Nerazzurri 4-0 and lead Abate to 17 points. Sarr, Akinsanmiro and Kamate score. Own goal by Cannavaro

Francesco Albanesi

We needed to send a strong signal and the signal arrived. Inter took advantage of Milan’s draw against Roma and crushed Sassuolo 4-0 in less than an hour of the match, reaching the Rossoneri at the top of the championship with 17 points. One-sided match that took place at the Konami Youth Development Centre, under the eyes of Samir Handanovic, with Inter dominating far and wide against a Sassuolo who had never played.

first rings — In fact, the Neroverdi’s only shot on goal came in the 82nd minute, when Raimondi sent Caragea’s right-footed shot into the corner. Chivu’s boys are brilliant physically and are driven by the attacking trio, Quieto, Sarr and Kamate, all three devastating. Sassuolo held out for 34 minutes, then the Nerazzurri goal festival began from there, when Quieto’s run down the left led to Captain Cannavaro’s own goal. The disadvantage seems to give a shock to Bigica’s team, which attacks with its head down in the last minutes of the first half but in a confusing way. Before the descent into the locker rooms, Inter doubled their lead with Sarr: the Senegalese – served by Berenbruch – disorientated Cannavaro with a body movement and with the left winger drilled Scacchetti. See also GTWC | Two Aston Martins for the Beechdean team in Endurance

inter domain — The second half begins along the lines of the first, with Inter attacking and physically dominant. Not even five minutes and the 3-0 comes from Akinsanmiro: Quieto shoots from the edge, Scacchetti doesn’t manage well and the ball ends up at the feet of the Nigerian, who doesn’t make a mistake from zero steps. Sassuolo exited the match and finally melted away in the 58th minute, in the presence of an insatiable Inter. The poker was scored by Kamate (fifth goal of the season) with an easy tap-in after another great play by Quieto from the left. Here too Scacchetti is not perfect in his intervention. The last half hour is pure Nerazzurri administration, saving their strength for the Youth League, scheduled for Tuesday against Salzburg. Evidence of great character and quality from Chivu’s team, their second consecutive 4-0 at home after the one against Torino. The attack (the best in the league) scores and the defense is increasingly impervious. Sassuolo proved too submissive to emerge with points: a performance to be quickly forgotten. See also Saint Lawrence vs. Medellín, live: follow the minute by minute in Copa Sudamericana