The news is happy again. Yesterday the doctors released Christian Eriksen. After the Dane suffered cardiac arrest, he has undergone surgery and is already recovering at home with his family. The world of soccer has been in suspense during a week by the progression of the footballer, although above all Denmark and Inter Milan, their national team and their club have been concerned.
The Italian team has written a letter through its official media, which has been disseminated on social networks, in which it reviews how they have experienced the doubt and the recovery of their footballer.
This is the message:
“Since last Saturday, the days have not been normal. They have become eternal and meaningless, we wished it was just a nightmare. Fortunately, from nightmares, even the worst, we wake up.
In the respectful silence of these days we have been condensing our thoughts, our prayers and even our sighs. Sighs that were of relief, thanks to the photos and messages that came to us from a place that until recently was unknown: the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.
Tuesday morning filled us with joy: a photo, a smile, a thumbs up and, above all, a hopeful message: “Hello everyone, thank you very much for your messages from all over the world. They mean a lot to me and me. family. I’m doing well. “
There he was, Christian Eriksen.
On Friday he took another step: he underwent surgery, was discharged and visited his colleagues: “It has been incredible to see the amount of messages you have dedicated to me. The operation went well and, considering the circumstances, I am fine. It was great. see my teammates after the great game we played last night, of course I’ll cheer them on Monday against Russia. “
We have not stopped for a moment without dedicating our best wishes to Christian, silently respecting such a delicate and personal moment.
However, expressions of affection multiplied at times, spontaneous and full of affection.
As the game between Denmark and Finland resumed in Copenhagen last Saturday, Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi scored with their teams, dedicating their goals to Eriksen. “Chris, I love you,” Romelu yelled at the cameras. The message has bounced around the world. The tributes came from everywhere, even from South Korea, where Son, who was Christian’s teammate at Tottenham, dedicated his goals to him.
These days, we’ve gone from chills and fear to relief. We got excited about the huge number 10 shirt which was shown before Denmark-Belgium, in the same stadium last Saturday. The match was stopped in the 10th minute, and all the fans and players, including Romelu, broke into applause. Banners, T-shirts … the fans and the national teams all gave our number 24 a few thoughts.
Moments that come together in a big, strong and heartfelt hug for Christian Eriksen.
Come on Chris, Inter and all their fans are with you! “
