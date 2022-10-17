Monday, October 17, 2022
Interruption in train traffic between Helsinki and Kerava

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 17, 2022
On Monday morning, every second shift of the K-train will be canceled and it is possible to cancel individual I-trains.

Between Pasila and Malmi, one track is out of use. Because of this, every other K-train between Helsinki and Kerava is cancelled. In addition, it is possible to cancel individual I-trains.

Delayed track works in Oulunkylä are reported as the reason. It is estimated that the work will be completed by 9:00 a.m.

K-trains from Helsinki to Kerava run from 6:11 a.m. to -11, -31 and -51.

Departures -51, -11 and -31 run from Kerava to Helsinki starting at 6:51.

You can check the departure times of the trains in more detail From the VR website and social media. Local transport changes will be announced HSL.

The Rail Traffic Center announced the matter.

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

