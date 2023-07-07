Interrupting internet | VR reveals why the internet is so bad on trains

VR is in the process of renewing the WLAN technology of its trains, but after that the help of the operators will be needed to solve internet problems, according to the company. However, nobody wants to pay a huge bill.

6.7. 19:07 | Updated 9:26 a.m

Everyday life based on the internet connection working. However, there is one place where the internet almost always breaks: the train. There are many reasons.

The train is practically a sturdy metal tube, where the radio signal can only penetrate weakly. Therefore, two systems are being used to improve network coverage.

The trains have a wlan network provided by VR, whose routers receive the signal sent by Elisa, Telia and DNA and then distribute the network to the passengers.

As another system, the trains have a repeater system maintained by the operators, which strengthens the mobile network when the passenger uses his own mobile data. The same system also supports calls made from the train.

VR is currently renewing the wlan systems of the trains.

The installations started at the end of last year. They are done in connection with maintenance, because the equipment is in traffic all the time. So far, the installations have been done on three complete Pendolinos and ten Intercity carriages.

VR has a total of 16 Pendolino trains and 296 double-decker Intercity carriages. Pendolinos are always uniform train units, and three Pendolinos have the new better WLAN already in use.

Intercity trains, on the other hand, consist of carriages that can be mixed together. The new wlan technology is not yet widely used in Intercity trains, because in order to work it would have to be installed in all carriages of the train.

“The situation will gradually improve as the installations progress,” VR’s director of long-distance transport Maid Tyynilä says.

It is planned to be ready during the next year. The new wlan system should improve the wifi connection up to five times faster. 4.5 million euros have been invested in the development of WLAN.

Because the new WLAN technology is not yet widely used, there is no precise information about its functionality.

Simply renewing the WLAN equipment does not guarantee that the internet will work on all train journeys. If you want better data transmission capacity for trains throughout the country, operators should build more base stations and masts along the tracks, also in remote areas.

On the other hand, even densely built masts do not guarantee that the internet will work.

For example, between Helsinki and Tampere there are many and comprehensive masts, but the number of passengers blocks the lane.

In addition, rocks and other landforms can block the transmission of signals. According to Tyynilä, after renewing the WLAN equipment, VR has done everything it can.

“From then on, help from network operators is definitely needed.”

The internet can work better in the restaurant car because the router is located there.

Operators however, they don’t seem willing to invest in new masts in the middle of the forest just for train passengers.

Telia Finland’s director of infrastructure development Timo Hietalahti according to

According to Hietalahti, if, for example, an internet connection enabling the viewing of live streaming services was desired for such sections of track, it would mean investments of millions of euros in new masts.

According to VR, a better internet connection would encourage people to choose a more ecological train. Director of Elisa’s online services Sami Rajamäki According to

“For example, if you think of a northern rail connection where a train sweeps by two or three times a day, the train is in the coverage area of ​​the base station for a minute or two and the base station blows empty air into the sky. It doesn’t serve anyone,” says Rajamäki.

In buses and cars, the internet works better than in trains, because base stations have been built more frequently on the sides of roads since the days of GSM. Cars also do not isolate signals as strongly as thick-bodied trains.

VR constantly cooperates with Elisa, Telia and DNA to develop the train network. In addition to the masts, the parties disagree on who should pay for renewing the repeater system that strengthens the mobile network on trains.

The repeater system is more than ten years old and its technology has become old.

There are a total of 500 repeaters on the trains, and most of them only repeat the 2G and 3G network. Only about 80 repeaters can also strengthen the 4G network.

For example, Intercity trains may have 3G and 4G repeaters mixed up, which means that using your own mobile data may work better in one carriage than in another.

According to both Sami Rajamäki and Timo Hietalahti, VR must pay for renewing the repeater systems. According to Rajamäki, the cost of renewing the repeater system would be in the range of 10–20 million euros, but he does not have an exact calculation.

“The operators alone are not going to carry such a burden, to increase the number of masts along the tracks and then pay for the renewal of the repeaters on VR’s trains. We have to find other cost sharers,” says Hietalahti.

According to Rajamäki, on the other hand, similar systems are currently implemented in shopping centers and residential buildings, for example, so that developers are responsible for making indoor networks and operators only produce active devices.

On the other hand, VR emphasizes that the repeater systems are maintained by the operators. According to long-distance transport director Piia Tyynilä, the solution to who would pay for changing the repeaters should be found together.

“I would say that the discussions are ongoing,” he says.

VR and the operators tested together in a “pilot car” in May, which would be the best way to strengthen network coverage on trains. Hietalahti says that the operators have measured how much the train’s structures dampen the signals.

In addition, a new type of mobile network repeater was tested.

One option would also be to install “antenna glasses” on trains, through which the signal can get through better. According to Sami Rajamäki, there have been good experiences with glasses like this in Central Europe. However, glasses would also be a big investment. In any case, the antenna glasses are coming to VR’s new Smx commuter trains.

Operators are shutting down their 3G networks this year and next year. Frequencies freed up from 3G are used in train repeaters for 4G, so the situation partially improves.