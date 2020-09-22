More than 100,000 virus infections, including nearly 5,650 deaths, have been detected in Egypt. If the Sinai was spared by the Covid-19, the traditional camel races had to stop, however.

The Bedouins were once again allowed to organize camel races in the Sinai desert after more than six months of hiatus. This sport is very popular in many Arab countries, especially in the Gulf, and among the Bedouins of Egypt.

At the foot of the immense Tih plateau, hundreds of men and animals gathered for a first training before “the international race which should take place in October in Sharm el-Sheikh”, told AFP the president of the camel club in Nuweiba, a coastal town in south-eastern Sinai.

Photographer Khaled Desouki followed this event.