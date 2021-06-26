OfFlorian Naumann shut down

When a “Triell” is brought forward, the tatters fly – especially when it comes to Hungary: Annalena Baerbock raises allegations against the Union. Armin Laschet keeps striding in between.

Munich – The time of the “Trielle” before the federal election actually begins in late summer – but the Munich Security Conference (Siko) and the Deutsche Welle broadcaster gave voters a foretaste on Saturday. Judging by the debate, there are still a few turbulent weeks ahead.

Armin Laschet (CDU), Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and Olaf Scholz (SPD) were all three candidates for Chancellor in a Siko round on foreign policy. And just between Baerbock and Laschet the scraps flew violently. Ironically, on the explosive issue of how the EU deals with Hungary.

Hungary is heating up the minds of the candidate for chancellor: Baerbock and Laschet are arguing about the EU course

Attacks on, for example, freedom of the press in the country ruled by Viktor Orban have been a concern of the EU for a long time – but recently the debate had received enormous attention with a controversial Hungarian law on information about homosexuality and planned counter-actions at the European Football Championship. The question of how and when the new rule of law mechanism can be brought against Hungary is fiercely contested in the EU.

The EU Parliament wants to act quickly – Parliament’s Vice-President Katarina Barley last warned in a conversation Merkur.de even before an “end of the EU as we know it”. The Commission and the heads of state and government, on the other hand, tend to slow down – probably also because Orban negotiated a postponement with a threat to torpedo the Corona aid: First the European Court of Justice should make a fundamental decision on the mechanism, the German concession also said Council presidency under Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU).

It was precisely this point that caused massive strife between Baerbock and Laschet. Laschet reacted allergically to Baerbock’s references to the long cooperation between his EPP and Orbans Fidesz.

Laschet and the Union under fire: Provocative question from Siko boss – Baerbock continues

“How would you, as Chancellor, deal with Viktor Orban”, was the provocative question from Siko boss Wolfgang Ischinger to Laschet, “did the EPP let Orban go on for too long?”. The CDU chief appeased: Orban was “one of 27 heads of state and government” – Orban’s vote was also necessary for the reconstruction fund. “What is going on in Hungary is not acceptable,” Laschet admitted at the same time. What is needed, however, is a way of bringing “Central and Eastern Europeans with a completely different history back into the project”. That doesn’t work through simple teachings.

“I see it differently, because Europe is a union of values,” countered Baerbock. Hungary has also committed itself to these values. “We can’t trample our own values, or as an EPP …”, the Greens started scolding the Union, but was interrupted several times by Laschet. “The question is, how do you as Federal Chancellor deal with a country that does not accept that – only the European Court of Justice can decide!” “You are interrupting me for the third time!” Replied Baerbock irritably.

The Greens reiterated their allegations against the Union and its European sister EPP. What is necessary is the application of the rule of law mechanism – the conservatives “first blocked it, then ensured that it could not be applied immediately.” “You do not want to implement infringement proceedings immediately,” shouted Baerbock -. “Of course I want that!” Laschet defended himself.

Baerbock against Laschet and Scholz: Triell der Siko – CDU candidate for chancellor interrupts Greens several times

As an uninvolved third party, Olaf Scholz seemed to be enjoying himself. “Mr. Scholz, you sit there and smile,” stated co-host Tina Hassel. When asked, the SPD candidate indirectly agreed with his opponent Laschet. The right way is “clear words. We must not forget the differences between the members in the European Union and the other countries in the world. ”Nonetheless, one should not avoid arguments; “We have to have the serious will to assert ourselves,” said Scholz. One possibility is the rule of law mechanism – Hungary’s lawsuit will “not be successful,” he predicted.

Scholz angered Baerbock again: “It won’t be there for a year or two,” she explained. But Europe must now show a clear stance – and the federal government is an important player in this. Interrupted again several times by Laschet, Baerbock only made her actual demand at the end of the thematic block.

The Greens demanded a “reduction in European funding”, in this way Orban’s government should be met. “This is a violation of European law!” Laschet intervened again. “No, you can make that possible!” Replied Baerbock Laschet in his role as a representative of the conservative party family. However, the legal basis was no longer discussed: “At this point we just have to turn a button,” Hassel moderated the Zoff.

Baerbock wants to act quickly: Hungarian law on homosexuality continues to make waves

The background to the debate is currently the dispute over a Hungarian law that bans publications that are accessible to children and young people and that depict sexuality that differs from heterosexuality. The EU last divided the discourse at the summit in Brussels. In the debate, according to diplomats, individual heads of state and government even questioned whether Hungary could still have a place in the EU if the current policy continued. Clear support for Prime Minister Viktor Orban would only have signaled Poland and Slovenia, who are also involved in doubts about their rule of law. The Commission wants to initiate proceedings against the Hungarian law.

Another prominent politician called for measures with the Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn on Saturday. “As early as 2016, when it came to migration, I took the liberty of saying that Orban is not EU-compatible. I know you cannot exclude the Hungarians, that is also not possible because of the people, ”he said on the radio station Bavaria2. The EU must stand together on the matter. Orban has already started to be “politically totally isolated”. However, Asselborn also referred to the European Court of Justice: It is to be hoped that “the decisions that give us leverage will be passed at the legal level,” he explained. (fn with material from dpa)

