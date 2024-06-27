Three sources said on Thursday that members of the Greek Coast Guard will testify as suspects as part of a disciplinary investigation related to their role in the sinking of a migrant ship off the coast of Greece.

It is feared that hundreds died when the ship, which was monitored by the Coast Guard for hours before sinking, capsized in international waters off the coast of the city of Pylos, southwest of the country, on June 14, 2023.

There were up to 700 people on board the fishing ship, which sailed from Libya to Italy. About 104 of them were rescued and only 82 bodies were recovered. One year after the incident, no one has been held accountable while relatives of the missing victims are still waiting for news of their loved ones.

The Greek coast guard denies any wrongdoing or negligence in its handling of the incident, which has sent shockwaves across Europe and beyond, raising questions about the European Union’s plans for migration.

Sources close to the investigation said that 10 officers, including the coast guard commander and the captain of the boat that was monitoring the ship before it sank, have been summoned to testify as suspects in the case.

They will be questioned as part of an investigation opened by Greece’s Ombudsman Andreas Botakis, who has the authority to formally investigate violations committed by the security forces and take disciplinary measures while examining whether the Greek Coast Guard committed any negligent actions or negligence that caused the tragic accident.

The cause of the accident is still in dispute, as survivors say that the Coast Guard caused the ship to sink when it tried to tow it, while the Coast Guard says that the ship refused to help.

One source said there was “sufficient evidence” of negligence during search and rescue operations.

The sources said the suspects will testify about gaps in the Coast Guard’s communications record and whether the rescue operation was properly planned. Other questions will be asked about whether the Coast Guard ship that arrived at the scene to escort the migrant ship was properly equipped for a rescue mission and whether there were special forces on board and, if so, what the reason was behind what happened.

If investigations conclude that the officers involved in the rescue operation bear responsibility at any stage, they will be summoned to respond to these accusations. They may face disciplinary measures that carry a maximum penalty of dismissal from service.