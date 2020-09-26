Interrogation of actress Deepika Padukone in the drugs case has started at NCB Guest House. Yesterday Deepika was questioned by manager Karishma Prakash. NCB can also interrogate Deepika and Karisma face to face. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will also have questions in this matter today.

In the last 24 hours, 85,362 new corona cases have been registered in the country and 1,089 people have lost their lives. Since September 2, more than a thousand people have died in the country. The total number of corona infected has increased to 59 lakh 3 thousand 933. Of these, 93,379 people have died.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the General Assembly at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly today. According to the current program, he has been placed as the first speaker today. The meeting will be held at 9 am New York time, ie around 30 pm Indian time.

India has responded to Imran Khan’s propaganda in the UN General Assembly. India said that Pakistan is spreading atrocities on minorities and terror in India. Indian diplomat Mizito Vinito said that the PM of Pakistan in his parliament had described a terrorist like Osama bin Laden as a martyr.

An Air Force aircraft in Ukraine crashed into the ground while landing in Kharkiv and caught fire on the plane. 25 people died in this incident. A senior official said that the condition of the two survivors in the plane crash is critical.

