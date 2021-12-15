Interrelationships Chancellor of Justice: It is good for the Minister to announce his holdings extensively – The Law Enforcement Officer does not state his position on the sale of Timo Haraka’s Meta domain

Minister Harakka has failed to say how much money his company received from the sale of the Meta.fi domain. According to the Trade Register, Harakka sold ten percent of his company to his wife in late summer.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti says it is a good idea for the minister to declare his holdings and other interests as widely as possible.

“Among other things, Parliament must be informed of the Minister’s significant ownership and assets. Information that may be relevant in assessing the Minister’s activities must be provided, ”Pöysti reminds.

Ministerial affiliations and possible obstacles have re-emerged when Helsingin Sanomat said on tuesday Timo Harakan (sd) sold the Meta.fi domain to a law firm that most likely represented Facebook. The estimated purchase price is one hundred thousand euros on both sides.

Minister of Transport Magpie and other members of the Government have submitted a statement of their interests to Parliament and will update it if necessary. Harakka says that he owns one hundred percent of Kansakunta oy in an announcement, which he updated on June 17, 2020.

The nation is the company that sold the Meta.fi domain to the law firm that apparently represented Facebook before Facebook became Meta.

To the Trade Register According to the announcement, Timo Harakka owns only 90 percent of the Nation, as he sold ten percent of the company to his spouse at the end of August 2021 at a subscription price of EUR 1,540. The transaction has been carried out as a share issue, in which the value of Kansankunta oy’s entire share capital has been calculated at EUR 16,940 in August 2021.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 25 August last state as follows to justify the share issue: “There is a compelling financial reason for deviating from the shareholder’s pre-emptive right.”

Harakka told HS on Tuesday that offers to buy from Meta.com had just started in the late summer, and the Facebook name change did not come as a complete surprise to him.

According to Haraka, the price was negotiated for the days of the month.

On Wednesday Timo Harakka told Helsingin Sanomat that the first contact to buy the name came on 11 September.

“The concrete offer that led to the negotiation and agreement came to my email on the fourth of October,” Harakka says.

The value of Kansankunta oy has thus clearly increased during the latter part of 2021, if the estimates for the purchase price of the Meta.fi logo of EUR 100,000 are correct.

Nation The value of the domain names owned by Oy is not indicated in the declaration of affiliation. However, Harakka has reported in its declaration of affiliation the holdings of listed companies worth a few thousand euros.

Should Minister Harakan have stated the value of the domain name owned by Kansakunta oy in his declaration of affiliation?

And should he now update his report at the latest when estimates of the purchase price of one hundred thousand euros have been made public?

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti does not want to take a position on Timo Haraka’s case, as there may be complaints about it.

“As a general guideline, however, it can be said that the minister should rather say more than less. All such things must be stated in the declaration of affiliation, which may be relevant in assessing the Minister’s activities, ”says Pöysti.

Attachments may lead to impediment, which the Minister himself is responsible for detecting.

“Ownership and its change is the affiliation to be declared by the Minister himself. If the ownership or an arrangement causes an impediment, for example at the negotiation stage, then the minister must also bring it up, ”says Pöysti.

Harakka said on Wednesday about the Meta-fi deal that “the matter has been discussed with Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöyst in advance”.

Haraka’s special assistant Tino Aalto said told Talouselämä on Wednesday, Haraka ‘s declaration of interest is no longer fully up – to – date. According to the Special Adviser, there have been some changes in the Minister’s information since the previous declaration of interest, but these changes are not considered significant.

Magpie tells HS that she plans to complete her declaration of interest early this year.

Helsinki Professor Emeritus of Administrative Law at the University Olli Mäenpää says it is difficult to assess the trade made by Minister Timo Haraka with incomplete data.

In general, the Minister may also sell a company or, for example, a web address in his or her own field. There is no legal impediment to this and no one can deny it.

According to Mäenpää, however, the deal and the economic benefits derived from it must be taken into account when considering the Minister’s ability to act impartially in the future.

“He probably has some say in the industry.”

According to Mäenpää, a possible deal with Meta does not make Haraka an obstacle in all matters in the field, but it must be taken into account.

It is also affected by the fact that the purchase price has probably been slightly more significant, Mäenpää estimates.

Magpie has not agreed to disclose the terms of the transaction or the purchase price. According to Mäenpää, there is also no obligation to do so, because the terms of the trade do not actually fall within the scope of the Minister’s open declarations of interest.

“It is not a real matter of affiliation that the Minister receives money when selling an address. Terms and conditions of trade are not covered by the agreement, ”says Mäenpää.

The announcement should be made if, for example, the terms of the transaction included the promotion of Meta’s affairs.

“There have hardly been any such conditions.”

Complicating matters is also the fact that Harakka is likely to participate in deciding on Meta’s regulation in the EU Council of Ministers, which is not subject to the impediments of Finnish administrative law but to the EU’s own regulations, which are very general.

“There is virtually no exact regulation.”

If Harakka were to participate in the Ministry of Transport and Communications’ decision-making on Meta in Finland, the Finnish disability provisions would apply.

Correction on 15 December 2021 at 7.30 pm: The story initially stated incorrectly that Kansakunta oy would have sold the Meta.fi domain directly to Facebook. Kansakunta oy sold the domain name to a law firm that most likely represented Facebook.