The joint project of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod became the winner of the XI National Prize Russian Event Awards. He took second place in the nomination “Best idea for a tourist event,” said Deputy Mayor of the capital Natalya Sergunina.

“Moscow, together with St. Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod, presented an interregional route at the competition, which offers to visit three cities. The project includes thematic programs for families with children, fans of cultural and educational recreation and gourmets,” the Vice Mayor noted.

One of the programs is called “Three Capitals: Favorites”. Its participants are invited to visit places such as the GES-2 House of Culture, the Museum of Russian Impressionism and the Northern River Station in Moscow. In Nizhny Novgorod, it is proposed to visit the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral on the Strelka and the Tsekh multimedia art space, and in St. Petersburg – New Holland and Catherine’s Garden.

Another program – “Family Weekend” – involves visiting parks, viewing platforms and interactive museums. And for those who want to get acquainted with the gastronomic map of the three cities, the program “The Great Culinary Route” has been created. Within its framework, it is proposed to visit 15 establishments representing traditional and modern Russian cuisine, as well as European, Pan-Asian and Mediterranean.

Since 2012, the Russian Event Awards have been awarded for the best projects in the field of event tourism. This year, 604 applications were submitted for the competition, 314 applicants from 55 regions of the country made it to the final.

The events of various Moscow projects related to education, leisure, sports, healthcare, and landscaping are united by the Moscow program “My District”. Its goal is the systematic and harmonious development of all districts of the city, regardless of their distance from the center.