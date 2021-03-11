The Junta de Andalucía says that it is looking at the 26th of March for permitting interprovincial travel again.

This depends, pointed out the Vice PM, Juan Marín, on how things go between now and then. As for interregional travel around Spain, this is not on the horizon.

The illogical thing, admitted the virologist spokesperson for the Central Government, Fernando Simón, is that a tourist from France can fly into the Balearic Islands or the Canary Islands but a Spaniard cannot do the same.

Extremadura, for example, is the Spanish region with the lowest contagion rate in the country, but you’re not allowed to fly from there to the two said archipelagos, yet somebody from France can, despite the fact that this country has a contagion rate in the mid 400s.

As for recent figures, Vélez de Benaudalla has now dropped down to 346.0, which means that it will probably be allowed to open up this Saturday. Alhama de Granada stands at 784.0, so it will remain with its borders closed.

As for the Costa Tropical, the figures are holding without any increases after the recent bank-holiday weekend.

However, the Council has had other things on their minds today as the coalition arrangements that they share with Madrid and Murcia have collapsed. It looks like their Castilla-Leon coalition government might follow suit.

The Council administration depends on Citizens backing, which is what crumbled in Murcia. The PM, Juanma Moreno, (PP) and the Vice-PM, Juan Marín (Citizens) were quick to state that there is no such instability in their local arrangement… but it’s early days following the Murcia and Madrid political earthquakes.

(News: Andalucia)