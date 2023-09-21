Dhe year 2023 was less than two weeks old when Jeff Beck, British guitar legend and eight-time Grammy winner, died of bacterial meningitis. While fans and colleagues were in shock, Eric Clapton immediately understood the significance of this death and began organizing a “Tribute to” concert at the Royal Albert Hall. Lucky whoever got a ticket for May 22nd or 23rd! The density of gods on stage was breathtaking. When everyone had paid homage to the dead man with their own version of a Beck classic, a disheveled blonde in a polka dot shirt mingled with the gray-haired people, self-deprecatingly posed as sexy and, based on Gary Clark, belted out the “greatest of all Civil Rights songs” into the microphone: “People Get Ready” by Curtis Mayfield, and those whose eyes had remained dry until now became moist with this melody, these words, this thinned-out voice of the old Rod Stewart, which had lost all grit.

Stewart and Beck began their rise with the fabulous “Yardbirds” (seen in Antonioni’s film “Blow Up”), separated after all sorts of rows, but respected each other throughout their lives. When Stewart attended a concert in Los Angeles in 1983 where Beck was performing (with Page and Clapton), the two decided to take the plunge and immediately go into the studio together to record a single. But with which song? Through all sorts of coincidences, Beck came across the Mayfield number, which was covered by many, and which he interpreted in his usual idiosyncratic way. Stewart’s vocals fit in “nicely,” according to the singer’s own assessment. Holterdipolter shot another video, which unfortunately ended up in a drawer, from which it and the song only made it to the public in 1985. Resonance: poor.

“Simply magical”

The video is shot in sepia, i.e. in shades of brown, it looks like a series of faded ancient photographs. It tells the simple story of two friends who want to meet again: one writes the other a letter (!) on paper (!) and suggests a tiny train station in the prairie as a meeting point. The dark-haired friend arrives in a freight car, sitting on the floor with the door open, a white Stratocaster in his usual bare arms. Jeff Beck has never been seen more relaxed, warm-hearted and personable.

The blonde friend is walking and keeps stopping and singing. Finally the mighty diesel locomotive comes to a stop, Jeff jumps out of the train, Rod spreads his arms, hugs, joy, singing. While Jeff continues to play, Rod dances with a woman dressed in Mexican clothing – all earthly pleasures, even though the song speaks of the love of God, of holy places, of sin and redemption. But Rod Stewart sings it in such a way that you can easily believe what he seems to believe: The train will come, we can get on and let it take us straight to the Jordan or into the clouds. What an old, beautiful, true dream! We see what Jeff sees on his journey: endless fields, pickers with hunched backs, America’s vastness and poverty.







It’s a simple, heartfelt, old-fashioned video from the time when Michael Jackson was making a splash with “Thriller” and was celebrating an attempted avant-garde with pomp and glitter – it doesn’t make you do more than sigh today, despite director John Landis. The mysterious DJ Webster, who directed the sepia-toned video, never achieved fame; There is no trace of pomp and glitter and there are also some continuity errors, but what was born was a beautiful, well-rounded, little-known masterpiece that provided an adequate version of Curtis Mayfield’s song.

I came across a review by Rodrigo Amaro online, photographer on the other side of the world, in São Paulo, which ends like this: “Its gathering of small, beautiful moments makes the experience worth seeing and ultimately turns into a very good video. There’s plenty of soul in it, musically and visually.” Heading: “Simply magical”. There are two of us who believe that to be true and are happy.

Anyone interested in Curtis Mayfield and the historical setting of the song, finds an analysis by Philipp Krohn in the pop anthology from September 30, 2017. I just wanted to add a few sentences here to honor Jeff and Rod. “My voice and his guitar is a match made in heaven,” Rod Stewart tweeted after Jeff died. That’s the way it is.