The fourth edition of the INTERPOL Global Young Police Leaders Programme, titled “Policing in the World of Artificial Intelligence”, was launched yesterday. The programme is organised and hosted by Dubai Police in cooperation with the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol). The programme will run for four days at the Police Officers Club, with the participation of young leaders from 34 INTERPOL member states, in the presence of the Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of INTERPOL, Jürgen Stock, and the Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

The opening session of the INTERPOL Global Young Police Leaders Programme included a video presentation explaining the idea of ​​the programme, which was launched in Dubai in 2018, and scenes from the first edition of the programme in 2019, the second edition in 2022, which were hosted and organised by Dubai Police, the third edition organised and hosted by the Republic of India, and the fourth edition with its new themes discussing “police in the world of artificial intelligence”, and the extent to which this rapid and advanced development is harnessed in the service of police operations, in a way that enhances the security and safety of societies, and combats all types of crime.

Major General Expert Al Mansouri said that the launch of the “Interpol Global Young Police Leaders Programme”, with the participation of 34 countries from around the world, confirms the pioneering role of Dubai Police in enhancing international cooperation and communication, aiming to develop security and police work, and exchange knowledge, sciences and practices among countries.

For his part, Jürgen Stock, in his keynote address at the launch ceremony of the programme, said: “It is a pleasure to be in Dubai again, where the idea of ​​the Global Young Police Leaders Programme was announced during the General Assembly in 2018, and in less than six years, the experience has grown tremendously, and our success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of Dubai Police.”

For his part, the Vice Chairman of the Young Leaders Council at Dubai Police, Major Engineer Khalifa Al Roum, said in his welcoming speech that the real building of the future begins with practical steps in the present, and that what a person acquires in terms of knowledge, sciences, skills and relationships at the present time is in fact the awareness, maturity, wisdom and leadership that will characterize him in the future.