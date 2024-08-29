The fourth edition of the INTERPOL Global Young Police Leaders Programme, which kicked off last Monday and concludes today, discusses criminal ideas from the world of artificial intelligence and the challenges of deep fakery.

The programme, organised by the Dubai Police General Command, in cooperation with the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), is attended by young leaders from 34 countries around the world, as well as specialised speakers and trainers from various countries.

The Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation at Dubai Police, Brigadier Hareb Al Shamsi, said that the challenges facing societies and their security and stability in the world are constantly changing and accelerating in light of the tremendous development in the world of artificial intelligence, technologies and technology, which has made police and security agencies work extensively to deal with future variables, and enhance cooperation, communication and exchange of expertise, practices and experiences among them, which is what the General Command of Dubai Police is adopting in its system and strategy, through which it has worked to raise the level of readiness for the future, and enhance effective international communication that achieves common goals.

Al Shamsi added that the INTERPOL Global Young Police Leaders Programme is a qualitative addition in the field of enhancing training cooperation aimed at developing youth capabilities and raising their level of efficiency in various fields, including the field of crime in the world of artificial intelligence and “generative artificial intelligence”, which is a type of artificial intelligence that can help people create content, and is one of the types of machine learning models, and is one of the current global challenges.

Assistant Director of the General Department of Investigations for Criminal Operations Affairs, Brigadier Dr. Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, said that deep fake has become dangerous if it reaches the wrong hands and is used for misleading information that may affect societies, countries and governments, such as creating videos that appear realistic, but are not real, created by artificial intelligence algorithms trained on many videos on the Internet, and how to deal with these challenges that may develop in another way and be exploited in an incorrect manner.

He added: “We are constantly working to benefit from development and harness it to support security and police work systems. Through organizing and hosting the INTERPOL Global Young Police Leaders Program, we seek to come up with youthful ideas, solutions and multiple and diverse recommendations that support police agencies and law enforcement agencies, and enhance this joint collective work aimed at serving humanity, its security and safety.”

