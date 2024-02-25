The head of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, stressed that traditional methods of combating crime are no longer sufficient in light of the interconnected nature of the world, and that joint cooperative international action is the way to confront existing and future crimes and challenges and enhance the security of societies, through exchanging Information and expertise, investing in innovation and taking advantage of the latest technologies, so that we can achieve significant progress in combating crime, of its current and future types.

He added: “International events allow law enforcement agencies to build strong relationships among themselves, and there is no doubt that the World Police Summit, which the UAE will host next March, will witness the presence of law enforcement agencies and prestigious police organizations, such as Interpol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the New York Police Department, and the Federal Police. Australian police and representatives of the capital's police forces from about 138 countries play an important role in enhancing levels of partnership between police agencies. Especially since it discusses the most prominent topics related to various aspects of police work, identifies best practices, and provides important opportunities to strengthen this international effort and improve the performance and readiness of law enforcement forces in countries of the region and the world.”

Regarding the most prominent future challenges of crimes, and how law enforcement agencies can keep up with these new challenges and deal with them, Major General Al-Raisi pointed out that the challenges have recently begun to take different forms, through criminal networks relying on new technologies and unprecedented work mechanisms, which have contributed to the creation of new methods and forms. for criminal activity.

He added: “Transnational organized crime networks practice many types of criminal activities in several countries, such as human trafficking, financial crimes, smuggling of illegal goods, drugs, and weapons, armed robbery, counterfeiting, and money laundering. But crimes of an electronic nature, especially cybercrimes, are among the most dangerous, and have become one of the most prominent contemporary security challenges facing countries, governments, and individuals alike.”