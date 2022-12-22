Ivory Coast.- Interpol announced this Wednesday that it had rescued 90 victims of sexual exploitation and forced laborincluding 56 minors, in four countries of Africa from West.

“An operation carried out by Interpol against criminal groups responsible for trafficking in human beings and the exploitation of children in Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Togo has made it possible to rescue 90 victims and arrest 15 alleged traffickers“The organization said in a statement.

The operation took place between December 5 and 12 and among the rescued people “56 were minor victims of sexual exploitation and forced labor in gold mines, in foreign markets or in private homes,” he added.

“As the countries and police cooperate (…) the network expands and more criminals are identified,” said Jurgen Stock, general secretary of the organization based in Lyon, in the south-east of France.

In Ivory Coast, the agency rescued 35 victimsincluding eight minors.

In Burkina Faso, 10 minors were identified when they were on their way toan illegal gold minewhere they had been promised work.” Interpol also arrested their “employer.”

In Benin, four children were “released from forced labor“in the great market of Dantokpa, in Cotonou, the largest city in the country

And in TogoInterpol arrested a Nigerian woman who was on her way to Mali along with five women, including three minors, destined to “work in clubs where would be sexually exploited“.

