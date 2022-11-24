THE interpol (International Organization of Criminal Police) put the Angolan Isabel dos Santos, who was once the richest woman in Africa, in “Red alert”🇧🇷 This means that there is a warrant for “find and provisionally arrest” the businesswoman.

According to information from Lusa Agency (for subscribers), the warrant was requested by the Attorney General of the Republic of Angola on November 3, 2022. In the document, Isabel is sought on suspicion of “crimes of embezzlement, qualified fraud, illegal participation in business, criminal association and influence peddling, money laundering”🇧🇷

Isabel is the daughter of the former president of Angola José Eduardo dos Santos and was the target of Luanda Leaksa journalistic investigation led by ICIJ (International Consortium of Investigative Journalists) in 2020. The investigation brought together 120 professionals from 36 media outlets in 20 countries, including the Power360🇧🇷

Sought by ICIJ to confirm whether it had issued an international arrest warrant against Isabel dos Santos, Interpol said it would not comment on specific cases.

In an interview with the German media vehicle Deutsche WelleIsabel dos Santos said that he learned of the warrant from the press and that the request is based on “lies”. The businesswoman also stated that the Luanda Leaks journalistic investigation was a “order” of the government of Angola by “political reasons”.

LUANDA LEAKS

The investigation showed how Isabel dos Santos built a empire involving 400 companies and subsidiaries in 41 countries to divert resources from the Angolan government, mainly from the state-owned oil company Sonangol, which she chaired from 2016 to 2017.

The investigations had a major impact on the entire dos Santos family.

The businesswoman defended of the accusations and stated that the political opposition against his father promotes a “witch hunt”🇧🇷 She also questioned the authenticity of the documents that support the journalistic investigation.

“RICHEST WOMAN IN AFRICA”

Isabel was called “the richest woman in Africa” in 2014 by the magazine forbes, with an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion. In 2020, when her net worth had dropped to US$ 2.2 billion, the magazine decided to remove her from the list of billionaires because of suspicions about money laundering.

Because of the accusations, she was banned from entering the US in January 2022.