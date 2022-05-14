Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of Interpol, mourned His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, who passed away yesterday.

In a statement today, the Interpol President expressed his condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the UAE for their great affliction, stressing that the deceased left clear imprints of his wisdom and inimitable leadership for the United Arab Emirates, which has become a home of tolerance and coexistence, and the deceased was a supporter of peoples’ issues, and he was never late to stand by them.



