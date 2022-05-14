Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of INTERPOL, mourned His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday.

In a statement today, the INTERPOL President expressed his condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the UAE for their great loss, stressing that the deceased left clear imprints of his wisdom and inimitable leadership for the United Arab Emirates, which has become a home of tolerance and coexistence.