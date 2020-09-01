Interpol has stopped prosecuting businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin in the case of interference in the presidential elections in the United States, reports Interfax…

The company “Concord Management and Consulting”, which is owned by Prigozhin, said that they received a notification from Interpol. The international persecution ended on 28 August.

In February 2018, the US Department of Justice published a document according to which 13 Russians were accused of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. The document identified three companies, including Internet Research Agency, Concord Management and Consulting and Concord Catering.

In March of this year, a federal court in Washington granted the prosecutor’s request to terminate the process.