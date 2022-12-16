Operation against sexual exploitation in Valencia and Castellón, on December 6. CIVIL GUARD (CIVIL GUARD)

The National Police has dismantled a gang that was dedicated to human trafficking for the purpose of labor and sexual exploitation —and operated in 32 countries—, in an operation coordinated by Interpol. The police actions have concluded with a total of 268 detainees, 130 rescued victims and more than 10,000 migrants identified by the security forces. The agents have highlighted that, as a result of this investigation, new human trafficking routes have been discovered, as reported by the police force in a statement this Friday.

In Spain, National Police agents have arrested 57 individuals and have dismantled two criminal groups. The first of them was dedicated to the illegal trafficking of migrants, whose victims were originally from Morocco. The second operation has allowed the fall of a network dedicated to human trafficking and drug trafficking. The organization operated both by air and by land.

The operation was carried out between November 28 and December 2. A period of time in which agents from 32 different countries undertook various actions against criminal networks that were dedicated to recruiting people to later be sold for the purpose of sexual or labor exploitation. The researchers paid special attention to the routes established in Latin America and in the Caribbean area, locations where most of the arrests have been carried out.

More information

In 2021, the State Security Forces and Corps carried out 226 police operations and dismantled 64 organizations and criminal groups dedicated to trafficking and sexual and labor exploitation. And 1,056 victims of this type of crime were released, as reflected in the 2017-2021 statistical balance on Trafficking and Exploitation of Human Beings in Spain, prepared by the Intelligence Center against Terrorism and Organized Crime (CITCO). Spain is one of the countries with the greatest transit in the case of trafficking, especially as a destination, according to the Group of Experts against Trafficking (GRETA) of the Council of Europe. The number of people who are victims of trafficking worldwide is estimated at 2.5 million, according to the United Nations.