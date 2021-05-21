Two days after federal judge María Servini ordered the international capture of Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón In the context of the case investigating their participation in an alleged harassment against the owners of the Indalo Group to deprive them of their holding, Commissioner Diego Omar Verdún, in charge of Interpol’s Federal Fugitive Investigation and Extraditions Division, He asked the magistrate for more information before issuing the red alert.

The former judicial adviser to Mauricio Macri, denounced as part of an alleged illicit association, remains in Uruguay where at the beginning of the week he requested to be admitted as a refugee, considering that he is the victim of political persecution. Rodríguez Simón was summoned for investigation on June 17 by Judge Servini, who upon learning of his request ordered his international capture.

“He recently gave ample public evidence of his intention to withdraw from justice, which was ratified by his defense lawyer on May 18, 2021,” the judge wrote, and for this reason he declared it in absentia and asked Interpol to issue an alert red to capture Rodríguez Simón.

When she signed the resolution, the magistrate maintained that the crimes being investigated against Rodríguez Simón “cannot in any way be considered political crimes, and his status as a public official – not yet reliably determined – cannot be understood as sufficient for these purposes” .

While “Pepín” has ninety days to substantiate his request in Uruguay to be considered a refugee, Interpol asked Servini de Cubría to provide more information to substantiate his arrest warrant.

In the letter to which you agreed Clarion, Commissioner Verdún requested a series of points that must be answered in order to issue a red alert.

“Could you provide us information on the exact position held by the person at the time of the commission of the crime [y especificar cómo utilizó dicho cargo para cometer los delitos que se le imputan]? “, was requested first in the notification sent to the head of Federal Court 1 of Comodoro Py.

On the other hand, it was requested that the Specialized Group on Notifications and Disclosures be provided a copy of the corresponding arrest warrant or equivalent court decision, translated into one of the official languages ​​of Interpol.

The Uruguayan justice, before whom Rodríguez Simón appeared, reported that “they know the whereabouts of the person sought and that they are located in the Eastern Republic of Uruguay.” In this regard, Interpol required to report “any measure that Uruguay has taken bilaterally”, among other things “if a request for extradition or mutual legal assistance has been sent, as well as the corresponding results.”

In particular, It was requested that it be made explicit if Uruguay has denied the extradition of Fabián Rodríguez Simón, and that “the reasons presented to justify such refusal are specified.”

It was explained in the letter that the required information must be sent “as soon as possible, in any case no later than June 20, 2021”, and that while “the application will not be visible in the e-SBA system and the information will not be made available to member countries “.

The document entered the Office of Extraditions and was sent to Judge Servini to provide all the required information.

“Pepín” requested political refuge “under the terms of the 1951 Geneva Convention and other complementary international norms.” Now, you have ninety days to substantiate your request, and after making your arguments known, the Refugee Commission (CORE) will analyze them and then decide whether to grant you the requested status or not.

This is the first administrative instance, but since there is already a formal request, Pepín told the judge that as a refugee “in fact” they cannot allow him to be captured. “I am free and entitled to the justice of Uruguay,” he explained to the magistrate. If you are accepted as a political refugee, you must be provided with a Uruguayan passport.

