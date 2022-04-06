Swiss pharmaceutical Novartis has applications open for its 2022 Internship Program until April 14. The vacancies are intended for university students in the legal, administrative, financial, marketing and human resources areas.

Vacancies to work in São Paulo pay R$1,900 in the first year and R$2,050 in the second. In Cambé (PR), the Bolsa Auxílio is BRL 1,100 and BRL 1,300 in the first and second year of internship.

However, the company says it offers “full support to its employees with the remote work model”, offering a hybrid model (remote and face-to-face) with assistance with the monthly expenses that the employee has to work from home.

There are a number of benefits offered: food stamps, flexible hours, birthday day off, medical and dental assistance, Gympass, access to Coursera, Linkedin E-Learning, life insurance, parking and meditation and gym classes work

At Applications must be made on the selection process website. and it is necessary to carry out all the stages of the process online: cultural questionnaire, dynamics and interviews. The final interviews will take place between May 17th and 23rd, and those approved will be announced on June 3rd.

