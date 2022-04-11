Several internship vacancies are open in Brazil at the moment, with good remuneration and great opportunity for university students to develop professional activities and apply the knowledge obtained in the classroom.

Here are some of the big companies that are hiring right now:

Google

Google has open positions for the engineering and business sectors in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. Applications can be submitted until April 25 and the process is done entirely online.

For the business internship program, those interested can apply regardless of the degree they are studying, as long as they are in their final year of college. The program will last six months to work in areas such as sales, marketing, customer support and solutions, finance, legal, among others. Entries can be made through the careers website.

The engineering opportunities program requires interested students to be in Computer Science or related courses. It will last three months and will have two starting dates: August 2022 and January 2023. To promote social inclusion, Google warns that Black people and disabled people will have exclusive channels for registration.

klabin

Klabin is looking for 93 students for two internship programs, Generation K and Integra Klabin. In the first, the student must be in the 2nd year of any university course and the internship will last 6 hours a day. Integra Klabin is a program aimed at low-income students, who are in families with an income of up to three minimum wages.

Applications can be made until April 17 clicking here.

Alive

Until April 20, Vivo has open enrollment for the internship program. The student must be trained between June 2023 and June 2024, in addition to living in São Paulo, Paraná, Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul.

More information can be found clicking here.

amazon

With 13 openings in São Paulo, Barueri and Campinas, Amazon is looking for interns. The scholarship is R$2,300 and you can apply clicking here.

Original Bank

Banco Original opened an opportunity for students interested in learning a little more about the work dynamics of the financial institution. There are 12 vacancies in different areas of the bank, with a grant of R$ 2,700 and benefits.

Applications can be made until the 25th. clicking here.

Huawei

The technological giant Huawei has 50 internship vacancies for students with graduation scheduled for June 2023 and January 2024. The workday will be 6 hours during business hours and availability for a face-to-face internship is required, in addition to good communication in English.

More information can be found here.

Cargill

Cargill has opened 192 vacancies for students in the Exact, Human and Biological areas. There is no cut of vacancies per course studied, but the intern must be enrolled in a university.

Applications last until May 2 clicking here.

