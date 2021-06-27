The UCR of Córdoba He stood before the PRO in the assembly of the lists of Together for Change in that province and warned that he wants their leaders to head the ballots of senators and deputies for the legislative elections in November.

After a two-day meeting in which the seven internal lines of Cordovan radicalism participated, the party celebrated its 130 years of existence by leaving a very clear message to the heart of Together for Change in a province in which the figure of Mauricio Macri It reaps a very large adhesion: they want first or there will be a STEP.

With Mario Negri at the helm, the UCR of Córdoba made a call not to deepen the differences and issued a forceful statement. “There is no more room for empty personalities, for shortcuts, for short-term simplifications, for cheap trips, in our hands, under our responsibility is what will happen to the future of Argentina, Córdoba and our party “.

“We have to achieve the unity of radicalism and build a joint strategy, not dispersed. Radicalism must lead Together for ChangeIt must be the vertex where the other forces that make up the coalition converge, “said the head of the interblock of Deputies, who wants to make the leap to the Upper House, heading the list of senators of Together for Change.

The UCR of Córdoba zoom featured lectures by Facundo Manes, Adolfo Rubinstein and Alfonso Prat-Gay.

Marcos Carrasco, head of the match, went in the same direction. “We need to continue to build unity in radicalism, to make ourselves strong. We have to encourage us to march together and from there make every effort to achieve the unity of Together for Change, where radicalism must lead the lists ”.

Internal differences emerge in the main opposition armed forces, such as in the Capital and Province of Buenos Aires, where the PRO continues to unresolved its internal nuances about which district María Eugenia Vidal and Patricia Bullrich should play in, while the UCR and the Civic Coalition demand more protagonism with Facundo Manes and Elisa Carrió as the main bishops.

The “move” of the Buenos Aires deputy head of government, Diego Santilli, to Buenos Aires territory is also debated, a move resisted by the mayor of Vicente López, Jorge Macri, among others. And in addition, the extension of the coalition to other sectors such as the anti-K Peronism, the socialists, the Gen of Margarita Stolbizer and even an ever more distant flirtation with the liberals of José Luis Espert is designed.

Minutes the margin, the radicalism of Córdoba seems to have learned the lesson of the last provincial election in which the UCR was split with Mario Negri and Ramón Mestre facing each other.



Luis Juez has already warned that he will seek a seat in the Senate. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

That fight was celebrated by Peronism, as it paved the way for the triumph of Juan Schiaretti in the governor’s office and, for the first time since 1983, led the centennial party to defeat in the capital city, which was left in the hands of Martín Llaryora.

The internal crack was replicated in the last elections for the party’s presidency, where Marcos Carrasco, a man from Negri, who also had the support of Mestre, faced Rodrigo De Loredo, former head of ARSAT during the macrismo, who had the support from Martín Lousteau, who traveled to that province to campaign for him.

Now, the catchphrase that radicals repeat is unity, within the UCR itself and also in JxC. But with radicalism in the lead. This premise is not shared by the provincial partners of the space. The PRO, with Mauricio Macri promoting his former Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Santos, as the first candidate for deputy. And the party of Luis Juez, who has already warned that he will seek a seat in the Senate.

“It has already been up to all the radicals, Aguad, Negri … They won’t pat me on the back anymore. If there is no STEP, I go for mine. Our political space is large enough. The only time that Peronism seriously transpired here was when I was a candidate for governor, ”Judge warned last February. “I am taller than Negri, I am taller than the black person on WhatsApp,” he said ironically in early 2021.

Thus, everything is heading towards a STEP that could have on one side the radicalism united, with Negri, as senator, and De Loredo and Mestre, partners in 2019 and now facing each other who are fighting to be head of the list of deputies.

On the other side, the Judge has already said that he will go through the Upper House and Santos does his homework to be a deputy, so some speculate that the need to have a full ballot ends up uniting them. “I will never be Macri’s candidate in Córdoba,” Juez said weeks ago. Question of syntactics: it is not the same as saying that he will never go on the ballot with the former president’s candidate.

In the UCR they do not want to repeat what happened in 2015, when no leader of their own competed for a seat in the Senate, when Laura Rodríguez Machado, from the PRO, and Ernesto Martínez, from the Civic Front, shared the ballot. “That can’t happen again,” they point out.

In the zoom in which they participated 900 leaders of the seven internal lines of Cordovan radicalism there was also time for catharsis. A large number of the speeches had harsh questions against Macri for the ill-treatment of his government’s radicalism and especially for his statements on his last visit to the province.

We have nothing to do with the government of Juan Schiaretti. We are very different from We Do For Córdoba and that is why we are opposition. We differ from a provincial government that has exploited health and safety, which made a retirement reform on the sly in

Macri was in mid-May, when he nominated Santos for 2023 and maintained that “in 2019 the choice of candidates to try to win the Province was not good.”

“I was president for the people of Cordoba, although we could not channel that support at the provincial level, partly because of the great work of Governor Juan Schiaretti and partly because we did not have a candidate with the profile to govern”, He said, blowing up the WhatsApp of Cordovan radicalism.

It was crossed by the local UCR with an extensive thread of messages on Twitter. “The opinion of Mauricio Macri, as leader of the Pro, is valuable, but what it is about is to strengthen Together for Change, which has many differences with the Peronism of Córdoba. The people from Cordoba are in bad shape and there is no room for doubt ”, they marked him.

” @marioraulnegri has been the mainstay of Juntos por el Cambio in the National Congress and has been deputy governor of Córdoba long before it @mauriciomacri was president and that he regretted his statements in Córdoba yesterday ”, textual of @elisacarrio . – ARI Civic Coalition – Córdoba (@CCARI_CORDOBA) May 20, 2021

“Radicalism has leaders of proven belonging and identification with values ​​that give reason to the existence of Together for Change, trained and honest, which are an excellent alternative for the 2021 and 2023 elections,” they added.

It also triggered the anger of Elisa Carrió. “Mario Negri has been the mainstay of Together for Change in the National Congress and has been deputy governor of Córdoba long before Mauricio Macri was president,” Lilita said in a text released by the CC-ARI of Córdoba in which she “regretted his statements in Córdoba yesterday ”.

In the midst of this scenario of tension, the fight for the candidacy continues in the face of November, a pandemic in between with a clear message of unity, but also conditions to top lists.

The document of the UCR of Córdoba

Radicalism has leaders of proven belonging and identification with values ​​that give reason to the existence of Together for Change, trained and honest, which are an excellent alternative for the 2021 and 2023 elections.

The UCR is not a circumstance in the life of the Nation, it has remained for 130 years, because it was always faithful to the mandate of its founders, which is none other than the protection of ethics, austerity, the flags of equality, solidarity and the unrestricted defense of human rights.

Since that historical mandate, Radicalism has not renounced the electoral constructions that in the future can deepen the republican and federal principles enshrined in our Constitution and that allow overcoming the false progressivism of Kirchnerism and being the axis of a new electoral proposal.

The reconstruction that we promote must necessarily be based on social inclusion that lifts thousands of fellow citizens out of poverty and destitution that turns them into pariahs who are only valid when it comes to voting. In this sense, we are witnessing a situation that hurts us daily, we live in a Province that, being the breadbasket of Argentina, has more than 44% of citizens living in poverty.

All radical leaders must become aware of the scale of the challenge we face and that the first step, necessarily, must be THE UNITY OF RADICALISM AND THE RADICALS, as this constitutes the necessary condition to tackle the challenges to overcome the critical situation in Argentina. suffers. But this proclamation must not remain in words but be transformed into facts, that is why we will continue to advance in the unity of the legislative blocks and deliberative councils.

There is no more room for empty personalities, for shortcuts, for short-term simplifications, for cheap trips, in our hands, under our responsibility it is found that it will happen with the future of Argentina, Córdoba and our party.

The path is, from the NECESSARY UNIT, to strengthen the radical bias of an electoral front where the UCR is the head and spine, strengthening our forces and participation in an electoral front that breaks with this scam, that unmasks the false options, in short , to overcome the social anomie in which we live, which subjects Argentina and Córdoba to this situation of stagnation and poverty.

We must advance in a strategic plan that elaborates a proposal to win the 2021 and 2023 elections, that will make people of Cordoba fall in love and that will end more than 20 years of a Peronism that governs Córdoba and whose model is already exhausted. We have nothing to do with a Peronism that led Córdoba to be the most expensive province, not being able to live due to insecurity, with an unpayable debt, with the collapsed health system and with a subdued Judicial Power.