Temperature changes “are bad for your health because our body needs time to adapt to the weather conditions. If until yesterday we had scorching heat and lower blood pressure, the drop in temperatures, in some cases even by 10 degrees, causes vasoconstriction and blood pressure increases. Therefore, all heart patients and hypertensives who had reduced their hypertension medications in the summer must review their therapy with their doctor and return to pre-summer dosages”. This is what Giorgio Sesti, president of Simi, the Italian Society of Internal Medicine, told Adnkronos Salute.

Obviously “the high and low temperatures that are characterizing these last summer days are at the basis of all the cooling phenomena – explains Sesti – with an increase in the risk of upper respiratory tract infections. Those who pay the price are those with respiratory and heart diseases”.

Not to be underestimated are “people with osteo-articular problems because with low temperatures pain, disorders and inflammation of the musculoskeletal system worsen”, underlines the specialist. So first of all “they must dress appropriately and do gymnastics”. A recommendation that applies to everyone, “even for those who do outdoor sports: always wear clothing appropriate for the period”, he concludes.