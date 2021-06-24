Internet World Wide Web Developer Sells Internet Source Code as NFT Work, Auction Rises to Over $ 2 Million

The highest bid for This Changed Everything was over $ 2 million on Thursday.

World wide webin technology developer Tim Berners-Lee sells the original web source code at the legendary Sotheby’s auction house.

It tells about this, among other things British newspaper The Guardian.

Thursday This Changed Everything had 41 bids, the highest of which was more than two million dollars, or more than 1.7 million euros.

The auction started on Wednesday at a starting price of $ 1,000 and will last for a week. Sotheby’s has not published a price estimate for the item due to its exceptional nature.

Called the father of the web, Berners-Lee developed a way to organize, link, and browse websites in 1989. A British scholar living in the United States has received a noble rank and is therefore Sir Tim Berners-Lee.

“Three decades ago, I created something that, through collaboration, has become a significant tool for all of humanity,” Berners-Lee says in a Sotheby’s press release.

The code for the world wide web is open, meaning anyone can view and use it. The original code text made by Berners-Lee is for auction.

Berners-Lee has been criticized for the auction because it is perceived to run counter to the openness of the internet. However, the web developer says he hopes his invention will remain accessible to all people.

“The web is just as free and open as it has always been,” he defends the auction In an article in The Guardian.

NFT is a cryptocurrency developed in 2017 that consists of the words non-fungible token. Translated into Finnish, “non-fungible” is irreplaceable or irreplaceable, and the token translates into a coin or token, for example.

NFTs are digital certificates of authenticity, in which the owners are marked in the block chain, in the same way as, for example, bitcoin is used to mark the ownership of bitcoin in the block chain.

From Sotheby’s The screamer of the NFT work itself acquires an entity that contains the original time-stamped files used to create the web, the code of the animated visualization, the letter written by Berners-Lee, and the code of the digital poster.

Berners-Lee has said he will donate the proceeds from the auction to charity.