Today is a great day to learn something new, you are probably very interested because it is your Internet connection and how to optimize it so as not to lose signal and optimize your WiFi network

Did you know that if you place the router near your smart TV, the WiFi signal that the internet captures could weaken? Well, below we will tell you what exactly happens and how to prevent you from losing the power and speed of your network. Although it seems like a good idea, the reality is that the connection is affected.

Why does Smart TV affect the internet signal?

The smart televisions or flat screen, emit electromagnetic signals, this can cause interference with the router and cause it to lose power. Internet. Try separating the modem from the television and you will see how you avoid constantly losing the signal.

It is possible that when your router and television are very close or even connected to the same socket, the signal loses quality or not all devices have the same internet power. Some connect and some don't.

When the smart TV is close to where the TV comes out wifi signalit is very likely that you will constantly have to face internet crashes or very slow browsingthis would be a very valid explanation, so split both devices and you will notice the difference.

Internet: Why does smart TV affect the WiFi signal? Photo: SPECIAL

Another way that would help you determine if your router has problems due to proximity to the television is if you have constant difficulties connecting to live programs, streaming Youtube or other platforms or online series.

The interference generated between the internet modem and your smart TV could decrease the resolution of your favorite programs, are stuck on the screen or take much longer than normal to load, let everyone work from their own place.

The Internet connection It has become an essential component of our daily lives. From remote work to online entertainment to communicating with friends and family, the quality of our internet connection can significantly impact our productivity, well-being, and overall satisfaction.

This is why it is crucial to optimize and improve our internet connection as much as possible. Fortunately, with some settings and recommended practiceswe can maximize the speed, stability and coverage of our network for a smoother and more satisfying online experience.

1. Place the router in a cool, well-ventilated place: Avoid exposing the router directly to the sun or heat sources, as overheating can affect its performance and the stability of the connection.

2. Place the router in a central and elevated place: Placing the router in the center of your home or office and in an elevated position can help distribute the signal more evenly, thus improving coverage in all areas.

3. Turn off the router when you are not using it: If you are going out for an extended period, turning off your router can help reduce power consumption and can also improve the security of your network by preventing potential intrusions when you are not present.

4. Update the router firmware regularly: Keeping your router firmware up to date is crucial to ensure optimal performance and to take advantage of the latest security and functionality improvements provided by the manufacturer.

5. Use Ethernet cables instead of wireless connections when possible: If you need a more stable and faster connection, connecting devices directly to the router via Ethernet cables can provide superior speed and reliability compared to Wi-Fi connections.