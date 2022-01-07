In Kazakhstan, the Internet was turned off again due to unrest in the country. Reported by the correspondent RIA News…

Earlier it was reported that access to the wired Internet was resumed in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan. It was limited on January 6, around 4:40 pm Moscow time. Mobile internet connection was not available. Communication problems were observed in other cities as well. In particular, in Almaty it was impossible to make calls and receive incoming calls.

Related materials:

The protests in Kazakhstani cities began due to the rise in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge, after which they escalated into riots demanding that the first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, leave politics, hold new elections and dissolve parliament. The authorities introduced temporary regulation of prices for diesel fuel, gasoline and liquefied gas. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization for help. The country has introduced a “critical red” level of terrorist threat.