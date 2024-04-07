Photos of former football player Vampeta naked are in response to the X owner's statement that the minister should be impeached

Internet users reacted to statements by the owner of X (former Twitter), Elon Musk, against minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), with a “Vampetaço”.

In Publication this Sunday (April 7, 2024), the businessman said that the magistrate “should resign or be impeached.”. In response to the statement, Brazilian users shared a series of photos from former football player Vampeta's nude photo shoot for the magazine G Magazine.

In the comments, the former athlete's image in the gay adult magazine, published in 1999, appears covered with the name of minister Alexandre de Moraes, with the “X” made with a montage with the social network's logo.

Here are the publications in response to Musk's statement:

MUSK

Before saying that he would suspend restrictions imposed by the courts on the social network, the businessman had already published other comments.

On Saturday (Apr 6), Musk directly asked Alexandre de Moraes why the magistrate demanded so much censorship of X, making a reference to the content revealed by the so-called “Twitter Files” in the case of Brazil.

On the same date, he said that the Federal Supreme Court practiced “aggressive censorship” and that it seemed “violate the law and the will of the people of Brazil”.

