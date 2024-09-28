In addition to Kamala, her opponent, former President Donald Trump, has also praised Diddy. According to the magazine NewsweekTrump has already stated that he and the rapper were friends and that Diddy was “legendary”.

Although there is no knowledge of Trump’s possible involvement in Diddy’s crimes, the two have been photographed together on more than one occasion.

Despite their supposed friendship in the past, Diddy started criticizing Trump in the 2020 elections and announced his support for Democrat Joe Biden’s candidacy in an interview with radio host Charlamagne tha God.

UNDERSTAND THE DIDDY CASE

American rapper and music producer Diddy is accused of extortion and sexual abuse and trafficking. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the musician had used his companies, employees and influence to create an alleged criminal organization.

The complaint against him was signed by prosecutor Damian Williams. Appointed by Biden, Williams is the first black man to serve as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

According to the prosecutor, Diddy controlled the victims using physical violence. The rapper reportedly also promised career opportunities and financial support.