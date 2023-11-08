Vice-president published a photo of the moment on his social networks to celebrate his 71st birthday, completed on Tuesday (7.nov)

The vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), published on its social networks, on Tuesday (Nov 7, 2023), a photo of itself doing zip lining. The post celebrates his 71st birthday, completed on this date. He appears in the image in formal clothes, which was the target of jokes from internet users.

“Adventuring through life! Today, God blessed me with another year doing what I love most: working for people, alongside the great leadership that is the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva [PT] and a family that I love and supports me”, he wrote the vice-president, tagging his wife, Lu Alckmin, in the publication.

Read some of the comments on Alckmin’s publication: