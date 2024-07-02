President says that when he wants to see the club do well he turns the “table upside down” and users say they do the same with the devaluation of the real

Internet users mocked the rise of the dollar in response to the publication of president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) no X (ex-Twitter) in which the PT member says he will become “upside down table” when you want to watch Corinthians, the team you support, “good”.

The US currency closed at R$5.67 this Tuesday (2 July 2024), up 0.22%. The fluctuation is motivated by statements made by the PT member, who, in an interview this Tuesday (2 July), stated who will act against what he called “game of speculative interest against the real”.

Below is what Lula published on X:

Corinthians is in 19th place in the Brazilian Football Championship, the Brasileirão, with 9 points. It has won only one of 12 games. This Tuesday (2nd July), the Portuguese coach António Oliveira was fired after the defeat in the classic against Palmeiras on Monday (1st July). The green and white team won 2-0.

The championship is led by Flamengo, with 27 points. Read below the complete table that Lula referred to in his tweet.

Federal deputy and pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP) he responded to the tweet from Lula with the question: “Is that how you do it with the dollar too?”.

“I do the same thing with the real thing”wrote another netizen. As shown by the Poder360the real is the 5th currency that has devalued the most in the world in 2024.

Read other responses to the president’s post below: