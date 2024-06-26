Theme was among the most talked about on X this Tuesday (June 25th); the ministers who voted for decriminalization were celebrated

Internet users commented this Tuesday (June 25, 2024) on the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to allow the possession of marijuana for personal use. “Stoner” It is “#decriminalizastf” were on the list of most talked about topics on X (formerly Twitter).

In practice, the ministers’ decision does not make possession legal, but it will no longer be treated as a crime, with no criminal effects. The Supreme Court still needs to define the requirements to differentiate personal use from drug trafficking, which will be done on Wednesday (June 26).

The trial ended without defining a score. So far, the following have voted for decriminalization: Gilmar Mendes (rapporteur), Edson Fachin, Roberto Barroso (president of the Court), Alexandre de Moraes, Rosa Weber (retired) and Cármen Lúcia.

Cristiano Zanin, André Mendonça and Nunes Marques voted against decriminalization. Dias Toffoli and Luiz Fux understand that the current law does not treat it as a crime, therefore the article is constitutional.

