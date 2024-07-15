Images of Trump with a stretcher, his face in a Van Gogh painting and parodies of Biden’s gaffes were shared on X profiles

Internet users reacted with memes to the shooting attack suffered by former US President Donald Trump last Saturday (13.Jul.2024). Several messages mocking the Republican, his opponent Joe Biden and the country’s elections went viral on social media.

See below some of the memes shared by internet users.

One of the images shows the former president with a piercing in his right ear, where the shot grazed him:

Another publication plays with a famous image of the Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh (1853-1890), who cut off his own ear:

Other tweet features a photo of former Argentine President Cristina Kirchner, also the target of an assassination attempt on September 1, 2022. At the time, the shot was not fired, as the gun, despite being loaded, did not have any bullets loaded.

Another image plays with an article published in 2021 by journalist Alex Hochuli in the magazine American Affairs entitled “The Brazilianization of the World” (“The Brazilianization of the World”). The meme was created because of the similarity between the attack on Trump and the one suffered by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the 2018 election campaign.



One of the tweets refers to the physical similarities between one of the security guards who protected Trump and the character Rui (played by actor Luiz Fernando Guimarães) in the series “The Normals”from the TV Globo.

Another internet user ironized the photo in which the former president appears injured with an American flag behind him, replacing it with one of China – a country that Trump has frequently criticized and rivaled with the US since he was president. The clenched fist held high is one of the main symbols of communist and workers’ movements.

One post also ironized the country’s gun culture, calling it “United Shots”and saying that the elections “entered the knockout stage”.

Some internet users also made jokes about recent gaffes made by US President Joe Biden. Last Thursday (11 July), the Democrat called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “president [Vladimir] Putin”the name of the president of Russia. On the same day, he also confused his vice president, Kamala Harris, with Donald Trump. Here are some of the tweets who made parodies of Biden’s gaffes:

