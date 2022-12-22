The announcement of the names that will compose the ministries in the government of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), this Thursday (22.Dec.2022) had repercussions on the internet. On Twitter, netizens opposing the PT criticized the increase in the number of ministries to 37 and mentioned the absence of the senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) among the announced names.

The son of the current president and councilor of Rio de Janeiro, Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans), criticized a possible participation of the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) in the Ministry of Defense.

Here are some comments made on Twitter by supporters of the president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL):