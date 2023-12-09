Rita de Cássia Serrão states that she was only notified of the June decision in December and that she deleted a publication considered “anti-democratic” on the same day

Rita de Cássia Serrão’s defense sent a petition to the TSE about the decision of June 1, 2023 by the President of the Court, Alexandre de Moraesthat she would have to pay a daily fine of R$20,000 until she removed posts considered “antidemocratic”. The lawyers said that the platform should pay the fine. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 1 MB).

Rita’s lawyers stated that she was only notified of the obligation to withdraw the publication on December 6th and that, therefore, before that date there is no need to talk about non-compliance with a court order. They also stated that she deleted the post on the same day as the subpoena and that the person who failed to comply with the obligation was X (ex-Twitter) because he was subpoenaed before Rita and even so he did not delete the publication.

Understand what Rita de Cássia Serrão’s defense says:

Moraes issued the decision on June 1, 2023;

ordered her to pay a daily fine of R$20,000 until she removed posts considered from her profile on “anti-democratic”;

she would have been intimidated only on December 6, 2023, 6 months after the decision – she states that the post was removed from her profile on the same day;

In the petition, the defense says that Rita does not have “Crystal Ball” to guess;

the X he did not delete the publication and is the one who must pay the fine because he should have taken the post offline in June 2023.

“It should be noted that in the documents attached, Twitter expressly informed that it deleted the publication, which was not an expression of the truth, the deletion actually occurred when the petitioner received, for the first time, a subpoena from the TSE and “Department of Censorship” in order, under penalty of a daily fine of R$20,000.00, to carry out the obligation. Well then. Demonstrating that the publication was only deleted on 12/06/2023, at 4:37 pm, the petitioner’s defense understands that Twitter was the one who failed to comply with the order, since 06/05/2023, being compelled to pay a fine of R$200,000, 00 per hour”says Rita’s defense.

“Do the math and charge those who actually failed to comply with the order, despite being notified and appearing in the case, Twitter”say the lawyers.

In June, Rita wrote on her profile on X (formerly Twitter) on May 1, 2023 that “they didn’t win the election”in a reference to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).