B.en Fisher stands on the deserted Kurfürstendamm, the leaves gather on the footpath. It’s November 8th. The sun is shining on this cold Sunday, one day before the Reichspogromnacht celebrated 83 years ago. In the worst attack on Jewish life in Germany since the Middle Ages, an estimated 1,500 Jews were killed and thousands of synagogues burned down. As a reminder, the 37-year-old Israeli Fisher, who has lived in Berlin for five years, offers this special city tour. “I will start directly with the days before the pogroms, and while we are walking, I will tell you more about the history of the Jews in Germany,” he says in English, walking towards the former synagogue on Fasanenstrasse. Around two hundred people are watching him, are not there, but are there live.

At the moment, the world can only be discovered from the sofa, and what sounds like a dreary new reality sometimes reveals unimagined possibilities. Interest in the memorial tour by the Berlin city guide Ben Fisher was always high, up to three hundred participants have registered for it in recent years. The video of his first virtual tour, however, has meanwhile seen almost 6000 people from the United States, Israel and Brandenburg. The tour does what historians have been demanding for years – a digital form of remembrance culture. Those who follow Fisher on his one-hour tour get to know Berlin from a Jewish perspective and discover with surprise: Even if the virtual trip does not provide any sensory impressions, the knowledge gained arrives on the sofa.

Before Ben Fisher came to Berlin, Germany was the forbidden country for him, as he writes about himself on the website of the Berlin City Guide Alliance. “Today I think the city is the most exciting place of all,” he says in an interview via video call a few days after the tour. Like his colleagues, he has had to do without an income for months. Therefore, offering city tours online was not an option for him until recently. Only the second lockdown forced him to improvise, and a memorial tour was already planned. “I’m overwhelmed by the popularity and have to process it first,” says Fisher, wondering what he can learn from his first attempt. “Maybe it needs a connection with education so that people get excited about it. Classic sightseeing, on the other hand, doesn’t work online. “



It is of the essence of any unwanted change that it takes a certain amount of time to find the advantages in the large number of disadvantages. Even before the pandemic, tourism seemed to be reaching its limits: low-cost airlines, overtourism, the climate debate. Now that everyone’s freedom of movement is severely restricted, goals are within reach that were barely attainable before the pandemic. In Shiraz in Iran, for example, a young tour guide offers virtual tours. Peyman Soodmand is 27 and used to bring backpackers closer to his hometown. Now he walks alone with the selfie stick in hand through the center of Shiraz, from the historic bazaar over to the newly renovated Karim Khan citadel, which is almost a thousand years old. “For decades, Iran was an isolated and closed country,” writes Peyman on his website mrpersepolis.com, and does not mean the consequences of the travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus. “Thanks to new technologies, you can now discover the country from the comfort of your own home.”