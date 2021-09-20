Internet “There was a video on the Internet where another person was beaten” – Vulnerable children face other more distressing things online

Many children are haunted by the online conversational culture, where different minorities are talked about in a disrespectful tone, says a recent study.

Network is not an equally safe place for all children. Children and young people belonging to minorities experience more unpleasant situations in the digital environment than other children.

For example, young people belonging to minorities by sexuality, ethnicity or nationality report experiencing more hate speech online than others.

In contrast, the amount of internet use had no effect on the abundance of nasty experiences.

The information appears in the Save the Children Association from a recent report, which interviewed more than 2,000 children in schools and social media channels in the past year.

In a survey collected in schools, children were allowed to spontaneously tell about unfortunate things that come to mind.

The most common nasty situations online included suggestions or friend requests from strangers and violent or otherwise harassing images, texts, or videos.

In addition, children and young people reported various forms of bullying as well as sexual-toned messages sent without consent.

One in three children or young people belonging to an ethnic or national minority had experienced at least one nasty event during the year, compared to 18% for all respondents.

40% of young people belonging to a sexual minority had experienced it. About 5 percent of them faced them constantly.

They also said they encountered more hate speech than all respondents.

Age affected the prevalence of negative experiences. Twelve percent of sixth-graders said they had experienced nasty situations at least once a year, but the situations were not recurring.

More than a quarter of high school and vocational school students had encountered unpleasant situations at least once a year.

Girls and young women face the survey to justify nasty things on average more than three times as often as boys and young men.

Read more: “Every day, adult men praise my shapes or ask for dating” – Up to half of girls experience sexual harassment, School Health Survey says

Also, those whose families had sought help from child welfare, substance abuse services or mental health services, or to treat some long-term illness, nearly one in three said they had encountered some nasty situation online.

Explanation shows that children who are otherwise vulnerable in their lives are also vulnerable in the online environment, says the expert Mirja Hämäläinen Save the kids from the association.

“Unfortunate situations can also have consequences. The children said that the incidents had harassed and affected sleep, for example. ”

Among other things, the violent videos reflected on many in retrospect.

Children and young people reported that their behavior online could, after an unfortunate situation, become more prepared and cautious, for example, towards strangers.

If online had come up with something nasty, children and young people usually did nothing about it.

Some told someone close. One-fifth said they were blocking another user, and about one in ten said they would report it to service maintenance.

Only a few percent had filed a criminal report.