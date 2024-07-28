Internet, the 4 Big Techs that can “shut down” the planet

Travel, social, public administration, reservations, documents, media, electronic payments and much much more, works thanks to digital networks. Practically the planet lives every minute with networks. Something that seemed absolutely normal and untouchable but that a few days ago showed a sensational and worrying reality. The recent computer blackout (a problem caused by the Falcon CrowdStrike antivirus that affected just 1% of Windows users, about 8.5 million computers) was enough to create panic in airports around the world (more than 5,000 canceled flights), disrupt normal hospital routines, and send electronic payment systems into a tailspin. This immense chaos has highlighted how, in the digital age, the world depends on very few Big Tech. Without them all the devices on the planet, professional and otherwise, could not function.

Internet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet are the masters of the digital world

But who are these 4 giants that hold the fate of the planet in their hands? Well-known names, not only technological giants but also financial ones. Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Amazon and Apple. By capitalization, together with Nvidia (microchip manufacturer), they are the 5 largest companies on earth. Apple has a market capitalization of $3.3 billion, Microsoft 3.11, NVIDIA 2.81, Alphabet 2.03, Amazon 1.88. But why does the operation of the world system depend on their functioning? Simply because they control : operating systems, on which all other programs depend, and cloud computing (the cloud where Internet data is processed and stored). At the beginning, the Internet seemed to push towards decentralization and users had great autonomy. But for years now, most users have been “entering” the Internet through private applications, usually social networks. YouTube, Amazon or TikTok do not only offer entertainment: they are increasingly used as search engines. Some elements, if they do not work, cause the system to collapse and it is a reality that the software is in the hands of a few. The most acute observers have identified three absolutely critical points of the system: endpoint protection systems (in this case, Falcon CrowdStrike); operating systems, dominated by Microsoft; and interaction with the cloud. Just thinking about a hybrid cloud could have a minimum defense. But at the moment this is not happening.

Internet, the operating system is the key element

The operating system is the key element for the functioning of any device. Microsoft is the monopolist of these. It is present in 72.8% of the machines. OS X, by Apple, follows closely behind with 15%. And the “crumbs” are divided between Linux (4%) and other small suppliers. In cell phones, the dominant system is Android (72%) by Google. In second place is iOS (Apple), with a share of 27%. As regards instead the cloud, the immense network of data centers with servers active day and night, is also in the hands of Google, Apple and AWS (Amazon Web Services). The three have about 66% of the market. The more there is concentration, the more power there is. With the incredible pool of data, the ads are personalized, dominating all global advertising. Big Tech does not only control the systems for work, for entertainment or administration but they are also dominant in the military sector. According to Tech Inquiry, Microsoft has more than 5,000 contracts with US military agencies since 2016, Amazon more than 350, and Google another 250. Just two years ago, in 2022, the Pentagon awarded a mega-contract to Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Oracle for $9 billion to develop a cloud computing project. And all this is making the giants enormously rich, and they now have a capitalization greater than the GDP of many countries. Is there an alternative, beyond the laws, to the excessive power of these giants?the key word is to reduce dependence on Silicon Valley.” In reality, it is easier said than done. And even Europe, which is aware of being too dependent, is looking for alternatives with the Gaia-X project, which aims at digital autonomy and the development of its own cloud. But true independence from the power of the four giants still seems very far away.